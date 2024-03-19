Lilith Games Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary of Military RTS MMO Warpath with In-Game Events and Rewards

Warpath Has Been Downloaded by Over 36 Million People on Both PC and Mobile Devices

SHANGHAI, China, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games — the acclaimed studio behind AFK Arena, Rise of Kingdoms, and Dislyte — has announced third-anniversary celebrations for its widely acclaimed real-time military strategy MMO, Warpath .



Over its lifespan, Warpath has been downloaded by over 36 million people on both PC and mobile devices, achieving 4.2/5 on Google Play across more than 450K reviews and 4.7/5 on the App Store across 70K reviews. Warpath has also been crowned the Best Selling Strategy Game in 16 countries on the Google Play Store and 47 countries on the App Store.

To celebrate three years of Warpath, Lilith Games has launched a care package chock full of minigames and prizes. From Honorary Tribute, in which players are rewarded for past achievements and claim exclusive medals, to Gunning for the Top, where all players compete for a spot to earn the Galactic Adventurer skin. Warpath’s three-year anniversary celebration contains 15 new events for fans to take part in and a payload of prizes to unlock.

In Warpath, commanders rely on their aerial and ground forces to conquer battlegrounds around the world in real-time. This strategy MMO tasks players with establishing formidable forts, customizing and upgrading units, and working with allies to defeat any foe who stands in their way. Battles take the fight to deserts, forests, and cities as forces fly in and roll out in realistic combat scenarios. With highly customizable weapons, aircrafts, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to recreate historical battles with its advanced, highly customizable weapon systems that include 104 types of tanks, 34 types of artillery, and 27 types of infantry armaments. Warpath offers the most realistic battlefield experience, allowing players to form alliances, recruit officers, command diverse troops, conduct diplomatic negotiations, and participate in wars for territorial expansion.

Key features of Warpath:

Full Arsenal: Over 200 armaments divided into 13 unit types, with over 1000 unique modifications, give you plenty of firearm options for every challenging mission



Caught in the Crosshairs: A diverse array of sniper missions lets players destroy buildings, target enemies, and keep allies protected from miles away



Strength in Numbers: Rapid recruitment lets you quickly reinforce your troops, and you won't lose resources when you're defeated, so you'll never be out of the fight



Hold Your Breath: Dive into an immersive sniper experience, including feeling the pounding of your heartbeat, the slight sway of your gun, and the weight of the recoil



Happy Birthday to… All of Us: To celebrate three years of Warpath, players can compete in various minigames and competitions to earn tons of rewards, including a pool of 100 million gold!



About Warpath

Warpath is a classic real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault. Featuring iconic wartime locations from around the world, Warpath invites players to assemble deeply customized military units and build impregnable bases in full, high-quality HD. Zoom freely about the map between rugged terrain and urban landscapes, locating allies to increase control and battle-defining in-game power level. With highly customizable weapons, aircraft, and the ability to move between ally bases, Warpath makes the journey to battlefield dominance a dynamic, cinematic experience.

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

