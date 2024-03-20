Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,792 in the last 365 days.

4th annual Kenny Shaws R.A.W. Camp

Kenny Shaw R.A.W. CAMP

Kenny Shaw R.A.W. CAMP

Back to Orlando April 27th - 4th annual Kenny Shaws R.A.W. Camp

Its bigger than me.”
— Kenny Shaw

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former FSU standout and local hero, Kenny Shaw, is set to host a charity football camp aimed at empowering and inspiring the youth of our community. The event, scheduled for April 27th, will have 2 camps - one for 1st - 6th grade and 1 for 7th -12th grade. The camps will take place at Dr. Phillips High School football field.

This unique opportunity will offer children aged 6-18 the chance to learn from professionals in a fun and engaging environment. Participants can expect to receive expert coaching from Kenny Shaw and Staff in various football techniques, along with valuable life lessons on teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. The Staff - consists of Elite Players / Coaches from the CFB, NFL and CFL.

"This being our 4th annual event in Orlando, I am thrilled to give back to the community that has given me so much support throughout my career," said Kenny Shaw. "This camp is not just about football skills; it's about building character and instilling values that will benefit these young individuals both on and off the field."

The camp will feature a series of drills, skill-building exercises, and friendly competitions, all designed to enhance the participants' love for the game and foster a sense of camaraderie among peers. Each child will also receive a camp t-shirt, and other goodies to commemorate the experience.

Local businesses and community members have rallied behind this initiative, providing sponsorships and donations to ensure that cost is not a barrier for any child wishing to attend.

Parents and guardians interested in registering their children for this exciting event can do so by visiting shawisraw.com

Don't miss this incredible opportunity for your child to learn from a football legend and make lasting memories at the charity football camp hosted by Kenny Shaw. Space is limited, enroll today.

Kenny Shaw
Shaw's R.A.W. Academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

4th annual Kenny Shaws R.A.W. Camp

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more