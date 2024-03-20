Kenny Shaw R.A.W. CAMP

Back to Orlando April 27th - 4th annual Kenny Shaws R.A.W. Camp

Its bigger than me.” — Kenny Shaw

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former FSU standout and local hero, Kenny Shaw, is set to host a charity football camp aimed at empowering and inspiring the youth of our community. The event, scheduled for April 27th, will have 2 camps - one for 1st - 6th grade and 1 for 7th -12th grade. The camps will take place at Dr. Phillips High School football field.

This unique opportunity will offer children aged 6-18 the chance to learn from professionals in a fun and engaging environment. Participants can expect to receive expert coaching from Kenny Shaw and Staff in various football techniques, along with valuable life lessons on teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. The Staff - consists of Elite Players / Coaches from the CFB, NFL and CFL.

"This being our 4th annual event in Orlando, I am thrilled to give back to the community that has given me so much support throughout my career," said Kenny Shaw. "This camp is not just about football skills; it's about building character and instilling values that will benefit these young individuals both on and off the field."

The camp will feature a series of drills, skill-building exercises, and friendly competitions, all designed to enhance the participants' love for the game and foster a sense of camaraderie among peers. Each child will also receive a camp t-shirt, and other goodies to commemorate the experience.

Local businesses and community members have rallied behind this initiative, providing sponsorships and donations to ensure that cost is not a barrier for any child wishing to attend.

Parents and guardians interested in registering their children for this exciting event can do so by visiting shawisraw.com

Don't miss this incredible opportunity for your child to learn from a football legend and make lasting memories at the charity football camp hosted by Kenny Shaw. Space is limited, enroll today.