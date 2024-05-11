Kennar Tawnee Chasny’s “Carlton: Down Sized” is an Ideal Choice for Crime Fiction Enthusiasts
Suspense combined with worthy protagonists, ‘Carlton: Down Sized’ guarantees a reading experience that will leave readers eagerly turning the pages.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Carlton: Down Sized” promises readers an unforgettable journey through its pages, a novel that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who venture into its captivating narrative.
Kennar Tawnee Chasny’s “Carlton: Down Sized” defies the norms of first-time authorship, setting a standard that seasoned writers would envy. This genre-blending masterpiece offers a little something for everyone, with elements of mystery, action, drama, and moments for mature audiences. Chasny’s writing takes readers on a roller-coaster ride filled with twists and turns, from unraveling the mystery surrounding Carlton's real name and memory loss to the ever-present danger lurking in his memories.
Hollywood Book Review’s Arthur Thares expressed his enthusiasm for the book, saying, “Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don't think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won't let you put it down.”
To read the complete review, click here.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube