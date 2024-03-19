WPS awarded Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

Mental Health America certification recognizes mental health work

MADISON, Wis., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPS Health Solutions received the highest Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health award possible from Mental Health America. The Bell Seal award certification recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

“We are grateful to be recognized for the efforts our company is making for our employees,” Chief People Officer Moira Klos said. “Among the most important work is alleviating the stigma around asking for help and providing the resources to get that help for our employees and our customers.”

Led by Mental Health America's rich history in research and advocacy, the Bell Seal's holistic evaluation of employer practices considers the entire employee experience. The Mental Health America award recognizes organizations at four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. WPS earned a Platinum-level award.

“Your organization is certified as a 2024 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health recipient by Mental Health America,” read a note sent by Schroeder Stribling, President and CEO of Mental Health America. “Only 1 in 4 employers meet the Bell Seal certification standards.”

Mental Health America is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being, and illness prevention. Their work is informed, designed, and led by the lived experience of those most affected. Find out more at mhanational.org.

About WPS Health Solutions®

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world. WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, has more than 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

