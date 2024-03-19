"The Way of the Ninja" Online Event by TokudAw Inc. is Scheduled for March 23rd
"The Way of the Ninja" is a cultural exploration into ninja history, offering insights and discounts.JAPAN, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TokudAw Inc., a Tokyo-based tour operator recognized for its personalized travel experiences using private cars, announces the launch of "The Way of the Ninja." This new experience aims to provide an engaging exploration of ninja culture and history. An online event scheduled for March 23, 2024, from 8-9 pm SG time, hosted in partnership with JAPAN RAIL CAFE, will mark the introduction of this experience.
"The Way of the Ninja" is designed to offer participants a comprehensive day tour in Tokyo, focusing on the Fuma Ninjas of the Kanto Region. Under the guidance of Hiroshi Jinkawa, a respected ninjutsu practitioner, attendees will be able to learn about ninja history, sword fighting, and other traditional skills.
The upcoming online event, led by TokudAw co-founder Wanping Aw, will preview the tour and include a question-and-answer session, allowing participants to learn how to integrate this unique experience into their travel plans which may be suitable for travellers with their families or corporates who are interested in team building with a Japanese culture aspect.
All online event participants will receive a 10% discount on their next booking with TokudAw's private charter services, highlighting the company's appreciation for their interest and support. "The Way of the Ninja" goes beyond physical skills to explore the philosophy that guided the ninjas: strategically gathering information and avoiding conflict. This approach reflects the ninjas' respect for life and offers insights into their profound wisdom.
Co-Managing Director Kazuhisa Tokuda of TokudAw Inc. commented, "Understanding the ninja's approach to gathering information and avoiding unnecessary conflict reveals a significant cultural aspect that has relevance even today. We are excited to share this aspect of ninja culture through our new experience."
Wanping Aw, also a Co-Managing Director, shared, "Our goal is to present the authentic aspects of Japanese culture interactively. Working with Hiroshi Jinkawa, we aim to introduce our guests to unique experiences outside Tokyo's usual tourist itinerary. This Ninja experience in Akiruno City perfectly exemplifies our commitment to offering distinctive cultural insights."
"The Way of the Ninja" invites participants to gain a deeper understanding of Japanese culture through the lens of its legendary figures. This online event serves as an introduction to what promises to be a memorable journey into the heart of ninja tradition.
Visit the official website https://www.tokudaw.com/ for additional details about the event and instructions on how to join.
About Company:
As a comprehensive destination management company, TokudAw Inc. specializes in facilitating travel, event planning, and market entry in Japan for foreign corporations and offering private, customized tours. The company is built on a passion for Japanese culture, striving to provide experiences that allow clients to explore Japan according to their preferences at a pace that suits them.
