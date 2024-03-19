Community Art Programme and Street Art Carnival enhance the Parade with lively vibes

MACAU, March 19 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM Macau, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. e Wynn Resorts Limited, the “2024 Macao International Parade”, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, will be held on 24 March. In order to encourage active participation from residents and tourists, 64 local groups and around 20 performing groups from different countries and regions will present a wide array of performances in the community from 17 to 23 March.

The “Colourful Belly Dance Carnival” by the Macau International Oriental Dance Youth Association will be held on 17 March at the Iao Hon Market Park, presenting various belly dance performances. Two workshops and exhibition panels will also be set up at the same venue to introduce the history and culture of belly dance and to promote the integration of art into the community. The interactive exhibition “Confessing in Springtime” designed by Three People Art and Literature Club for the art promotion of the Parade will be held from 21 to 24 March at the Jorge Álvares Square, revealing love confusions in the poems from the closet. Three performances of the “Dynamic Rhythm Wooden Dummy” that combines the performance of the Red Boat Wing Chun and the strong beats of gongs and drums in Cantonese opera will be presented by Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association on 23 March at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, where the public can play with the Chinese Opera gongs and drums and the wooden dummies onsite and experience the charm of art in the community.

The Street Art Carnival will be held in the central district on 23 March, spreading the lively vibes of the Parade with fun-filled performances from St. Dominic’s Square to Tap Siac Square. From 12pm to 4pm at St. Dominic’s Square, a jubilant parade procession composed by local and foreign art groups including Afuma, African Masks, Dodos, Little Comma Theater Company, Cal y Canto Teatro, Grande Cantagiro Barattoli, Macau Anglican College Primary Percussion Ensemble, MGRASSU, Odília Nunes, Dulce Duca, and A La Fresca, will showcase their skills and present a spectrum of performances including African stilt-walkers, colourful mask dances, bewitched dodo birds, Mulan gatecrashing, dolls in one orchestra, Oolong nannies, kite-flying, acrobatics on roller skates, miniature musical puppets, and musical flash mobs. From 5pm to 6pm at Tap Siac Square, experienced puppet-maker Mike Troxel from Norway will summon a swarm of peculiar and mysterious one-sided creatures and the Autin Dance Theatre from the United Kingdom will roll the giant wheel of happiness.

