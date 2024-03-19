Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,059 in the last 365 days.

Community Art Programme and Street Art Carnival enhance the Parade with lively vibes

MACAU, March 19 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM Macau, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. e Wynn Resorts Limited, the “2024 Macao International Parade”, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, will be held on 24 March. In order to encourage active participation from residents and tourists, 64 local groups and around 20 performing groups from different countries and regions will present a wide array of performances in the community from 17 to 23 March.

The “Colourful Belly Dance Carnival” by the Macau International Oriental Dance Youth Association will be held on 17 March at the Iao Hon Market Park, presenting various belly dance performances. Two workshops and exhibition panels will also be set up at the same venue to introduce the history and culture of belly dance and to promote the integration of art into the community. The interactive exhibition “Confessing in Springtime” designed by Three People Art and Literature Club for the art promotion of the Parade will be held from 21 to 24 March at the Jorge Álvares Square, revealing love confusions in the poems from the closet. Three performances of the “Dynamic Rhythm Wooden Dummy” that combines the performance of the Red Boat Wing Chun and the strong beats of gongs and drums in Cantonese opera will be presented by Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association on 23 March at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, where the public can play with the Chinese Opera gongs and drums and the wooden dummies onsite and experience the charm of art in the community.

The Street Art Carnival will be held in the central district on 23 March, spreading the lively vibes of the Parade with fun-filled performances from St. Dominic’s Square to Tap Siac Square. From 12pm to 4pm at St. Dominic’s Square, a jubilant parade procession composed by local and foreign art groups including Afuma, African Masks, Dodos, Little Comma Theater Company, Cal y Canto Teatro, Grande Cantagiro Barattoli, Macau Anglican College Primary Percussion Ensemble, MGRASSU, Odília Nunes, Dulce Duca, and A La Fresca, will showcase their skills and present a spectrum of performances including African stilt-walkers, colourful mask dances, bewitched dodo birds, Mulan gatecrashing, dolls in one orchestra, Oolong nannies, kite-flying, acrobatics on roller skates, miniature musical puppets, and musical flash mobs. From 5pm to 6pm at Tap Siac Square, experienced puppet-maker Mike Troxel from Norway will summon a swarm of peculiar and mysterious one-sided creatures and the Autin Dance Theatre from the United Kingdom will roll the giant wheel of happiness.

For more information about the activities, please visit the Parade’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade or follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.

Date

Time

Venue

Programme

Performing entities

17 March

2:30pm-4pm

Iao Hon Market Park

Colourful Belly Dance Carnival

Macau International Oriental Dance Youth Association

21-24 March

10am-7pm

Jorge Álvares Square

Confessing in Springtime

Three People Art and Literature Club

23 March

2pm-5pm

Rotunda de Carlos da Maia

Dynamic Rhythm Wooden Dummy

Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association

23 March

12pm-4pm

St. Dominic’s Square

Street Art Carnival

Afuma, African Masks, Dodos, Little Comma Theater Company, Cal y Canto Teatro, Grande Cantagiro Barattoli, Macau Anglican College Primary Percussion Ensemble, MGRASSU, Odília Nunes, Dulce Duca, A La Fresca

23 March

5pm-6pm

Tap Siac Square

Street Art Carnival

Kilden Theatre, Autin Dance Theatre

You just read:

Community Art Programme and Street Art Carnival enhance the Parade with lively vibes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more