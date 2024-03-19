2024 Macao International Parade Special traffic measures and instructions for the public

MACAU, March 19 - The ‘2024 Macao International Parade’, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and co-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM Macau, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. e Wynn Resorts Limited, will be held on 24 March (Sunday) in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. To facilitate the public’s engagement and enjoyment, the organiser is announcing several arrangements including special traffic measures and admission guidelines for the public.

The parade opening ceremony will be held at the Ruins of St. Paul’s at 3 p.m. on 24 March. From there, participating groups will proceed along Rua de S. Paulo, Rua da Palha, Rua de S. Domingos St. Dominic's Square, Senado Square, Travessa do Roquete, Rua da Sé, Calçada de S. João, Avenida da Praia Grande, Jorge Álvares Square, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, and Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho, culminating in a closing performance at the Sai Van Lake Square which will end at 7 p.m.

Special traffic measures will be implemented before and on the date of the event as follows: before 2 p.m. on 23 March, all tour buses must be removed from the parking zones on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro; from 2 p.m. on 23 March to 5 p.m. on 24 March, some car and motorcycle parking meters along Praceta do Museu de Macau, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and Largo da Companhia, some car parking meters on Rua da Sé, Calçada de S. João and Avenida da Praia Grande will be closed; from 2 p.m. on 23 March to 6:30 p.m. on 24 March, some car and motorcycle parking meters along Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van will be closed; some car and motorcycle parking meters along the Rua da Torre de Macau and Sai Van Lake Square will be closed from 2 p.m. on 23 March to 9 p.m. on 24 March, and from 2 p.m. on 23 March to 10:30 p.m. on 24 March, respectively. On the day of the parade on 24 March, temporary closure will be enforced on Rua de S. Paulo, Travessa de S. Paulo and portion of road on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro between Rua da Entena and Calçada de S. Paulo from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Travessa do Roquete and Rua da Sé from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; vehicular traffic will be limited on Calçada de S. João and Jorge Álvares Square from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; temporary closure will be enforced on portions of the road on Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho between Avenida da República and Sai Van Lake Square (adjacent to the road next to the Legislative Assembly) from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and two-way traffic will be implemented on road next to the Sai Van Lake Square from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For details of the traffic arrangements, please refer to the updates of the Transport Bureau.

Admission guidelines for the public on the day of the parade are as follows: on 24 March, the Ruins of St. Paul’s, ’Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time’ – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt will be closed for from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry at 12 p.m. The audience area for the opening ceremony will be located at the stairway at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and crowd control measures will be applied to all audience access points from 12:30 p.m. The public can line up at the entrance at the junction of Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and Calçada de S. Paulo to watch the opening ceremony. Crowd control measures will be implemented at the Cathedral Square and along Avenida da Praia Grande starting 3 p.m. The closing performance will be staged at the Sai Van Lake Square, and crowd control measures will be implemented along Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van starting 3:30 p.m. The public can access the square from the entrances at the junctions of Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho and Sai Van Lake Square and of Rua da Torre de Macau and Sai Van Lake Square. Due to limited space in the audience areas, people who line up at the entrance will be allowed to enter until the audience areas are full. In addition to the opening ceremony and closing performance, the public can also watch the performances along the parade route on Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van. The above arrangements may be adjusted according to the actual situation, and please stay tuned with the latest updates published on the parade’s website and social media accounts.

For more information about the parade, please visit the event website (www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade) or the Macao activities website ‘Enjoy Macao’ (www.enjoymacao.mo), or follow the event’s page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/macaoparade) and the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s official WeChat account ‘IC_Art_Macao’.