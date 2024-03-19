【Promote courtesy and quality enhancement】QTSAS calls for applications from catering businesses and travel agencies from 25 March

MACAU, March 19 - The Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (“QTSAS” or “the Scheme”) of 2024 now welcomes applications from the catering and travel agency sectors from 25 March to 16 April. A presentation seminar was organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) today (19 March) to call for new applications and encourage accredited merchants to keep on their participation and pursuit of excellent service quality. In tandem with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, a special session was held for award winners to share their remarkable experience and advocate for courtesy towards visitors. It is hoped that the synergy of the Scheme and Campaign can enhance industry operators’ concerted contribution to Macao in becoming a hospitable and top-notch destination that thrives towards sustainable tourism development.

Ride on positive outlook and get equipped to welcome visitors

In her address at the presentation seminar, Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that MGTO is forging ahead with its support for industry operators to take their service quality to a new level. Since the launch in 2014, the Scheme has garnered wide recognition in the industries and reaped great results over the last decade. In welcoming the positive tourism outlook this year, she encouraged all to get better equipped to welcome visitors from worldwide and win greater applause for Macao as a leisure travel destination with diverse offerings. With great regard for the industries’ demand for training, the Office continues to organize various online and offline training programs that support employees in the tourism and related industries to upgrade their service quality. In line with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, businesses are galvanized to optimize, enhance and strengthen the integrated tourism and leisure industry, in turn enriching the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Welcome applications from 25 March with limited quota

The quota of participating catering establishments and travel agencies are 100 and 30 respectively. Eligible and interested merchants can submit applications and relevant documents through MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo) within the period from 25 March to 16 April 2024. Applications that fulfill the pertinent criteria will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about QTSAS, please visit MGTO’s website. For enquiries, please dial 83971522 or 83971225.

Various accolades to commend outstanding businesses

For both the catering sector and travel agencies, the Scheme of this year will confer “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” and “Quality Tourism Services Gold Award”, the latter with a cash price of 10,000 patacas; winners of the Gold Award for three consecutive years will also be presented the “Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award” and a cash prize of 20,000 patacas. Furthermore, catering businesses will compete for the “Special Theme Awards” in four categories namely the Sustainable Dining Award, Community Care Services Award, Local Feature Award and Operational Innovation Award, with a cash prize of 5,000 patacas. Participating merchants will undergo "Mystery Shopping Assessment" and "Service Management System Audit". Upon passing the assessment, merchants will receive the accreditation certificate of “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award”, window sticker and badges for display at their establishments. Accredited merchants will also become prioritized and recommended entities to join MGTO’s promotions and activities, and with priority admission to training programs organized by MGTO.

Presentation seminar promotes Macao Courtesy Campaign

Over 170 participants attended the presentation seminar today (19 March) including MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Deputy Director of MGTO, Ricky Hoi, and the representatives of QTSAS’ supporting entities as follows: President of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Chan Chak Mo, Vice President of Association of Macau Tourist Agents, Zhang Xi Hua, Head of Research and Information Technology Division of Consumer Council, Kan Chou Pui, Assistant Professor of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Virginia Lau, representative of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Kuok Wai In, President of the Board of Directors of Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Vincent Ieong, President of the Macau Hotel Association, Luís Heredia, President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Shiga Kunio, Director of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, Sou Hoi, as well as representatives of catering businesses and travel agencies.

In tandem with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, a special session was held during the seminar for award winners to share their best practices, with the debut of an online learning video of the Macao Courtesy Campaign (the “Campaign”) for the general public, to advocate for guest-oriented hospitality and service attitude. The message was highlighted to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade, brand Macao as a hospitable destination and promote tourism employees’ awareness about the significant value of service quality for Macao’s economy.

MGTO invited representatives of the award-winning merchants in 2023, including Edo Japanese Restaurant (Hotel Lisboa) with the Gold Award and Excellence Award under the belt, and four other restaurants which garnered the Gold Award, including The Huaiyang Garden (The Londoner Macao), Lugar Dourado e Encantador (Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção) and Estabelecimento de Comidas Hip Seng (Loja de Great China) to share their experience, harvest and dividends in joining QTSAS and supporting the Macao Courtesy Campaign, to inspire more potential participants.

Macao Courtesy Campaign debuts the first learning video for greater impact

MGTO continues to promote the practice of hospitality towards visitors through different ways and channels. The first online learning video series of the Campaign is released. Lecturer at the School of Continuing Education of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Kelvin Leong, was invited to deliver lectures in the video series which comprise three episodes. The first episode for the general public is available from today (19 March). Covering the tourism industry and transportation respectively, the next two episodes will debut in the second and third quarters. The video series aims to instill a wider audience with the concept and sense of hospitality towards visitors, inspiring residents and industry professionals to practice in life and at work, together enhancing tourism service quality in Macao.

Residents and members of the travel trade are welcome to watch the Campaign’s online learning video for the general public, available at “Online Course” on MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo). The video spans about 10 minutes and is conducted in Cantonese. Traditional Chinese, Portuguese and English subtitles are available, along with sign language interpretation. To offer interactive experience, there is a session of questions and answers to raise the public’s awareness about courtesy towards visitors. MGTO will post the learning video on different promotional platforms and channels. For wider publicity, the video will also be promoted by academic institutions, industry partners and educational associations.

Between 2013 and 2023, MGTO organized a total of 565 offline training programs, seminars, workshops and 41 online programs. In 2014, the Office launched the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme to recognize and commend tourism merchants for their outstanding services, in turn encouraging and supporting continuous enhancement of service quality in the industry for higher-quality tourism services. In July 2023, the Office launched the Macao Courtesy Campaign to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade with the spirit of “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” and reinforce the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.