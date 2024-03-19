Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Wins Preliminary Injunction to Protect Charlotte Area Homeowners

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein obtained a preliminary injunction against Canary General Contracting and Design and its operator Steven Sand and owner Khuneary Kim. This month, Attorney General Stein sued Canary for running an unlicensed general contracting business and defrauding homeowners in Charlotte. The injunction bars the defendants from performing or collecting payments for any contracting or home repair work for the duration of the lawsuit.

“When a business does wrong by North Carolinians, like homeowners investing in their homes, I won’t hesitate to take action,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am pleased that Canary can’t deceive other people in North Carolina while this lawsuit continues.”

Attorney General Stein’s lawsuit alleges that Canary didn’t start projects on time, didn’t complete the work, and in some instances failed to secure building permits on behalf of the homeowners for the planned construction. Canary also allegedly collected advance payments for work it didn’t complete and left behind substandard work that was unsafe and did not meet code. In many instances, homeowners had to give up on the project entirely or hire a new contractor to tear down Canary’s poor work and redo the project.

The Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division has received 15 complaints against Canary, and North Carolinians have reported more than $250,000 in financial losses.

A copy of the preliminary injunction is available here.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

