Governor Hochul Launches Effort to Protect New Yorkers Ahead of Total Solar Eclipse on April 8

Governor Kathy Hochul today launched a statewide effort to protect New Yorkers ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. The effort includes statewide distribution of limited-edition I LOVE NY eclipse glasses at 30 locations throughout the state – including New York State Welcome Centers and select service areas along the NYS Thruway – as well as a reminder for stargazers to be wary of scams, fake merchandise and phony accommodation listings. In addition, the Governor expanded an I LOVE NY campaign to urge New Yorkers to take proper safety precautions during the eclipse. Today’s announcement builds on previous actions to prepare the state, as well as New York stargazers, for the once-in-a-generation celestial event.

“The total solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-generation experience for our state, and it’s critical that New Yorkers have the tools and information to enjoy it safely,” Governor Hochul said. “From heightening awareness of scams to providing thousands of New Yorkers with eclipse glasses, I’m focused on giving everyone the resources they need to safely experience this extraordinary event.”

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will encompass the western and northern parts of New York State with the roughly 100-mile wide path of totality entering in the southwestern part of the state at just after 3:15 p.m. and departing northern New York just before 3:30 p.m. Cities and towns within this path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh. The entire event will last for up to 2 ½ hours, marking the time the sun is first obstructed to the last moments when the moon’s shadow is cast.

I LOVE NY Eclipse Glasses

During the eclipse, it is especially unsafe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection and can result in serious injury. The partial phases of the solar eclipse can only be safely observed directly with specialized eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer ­– regular sunglasses are not a safe replacement.

A limited quantity of I LOVE NY eclipse glasses will be available beginning today at locations throughout the state, including New York State Welcome Centers and select service areas along the New York State Thruway (at the Applegreen C-Stores). A full list of locations distributing I LOVE NY glasses, as well as other sources for eclipse glasses, are available here. Glasses will be limited to two pairs per person, while supplies last, with a limited amount distributed daily. The glasses were approved by the New York State Department of Health and carry an ISO certification.

A digital marketing campaign was launched in January to promote general awareness of the eclipse and viewing options across New York State. Messaging of the campaign has expanded to include safety and preparedness information as well as information on eclipse glasses distribution. The campaign will continue to run up until the eclipse on April 8.

Protecting Stargazers From Scams

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing tips for the hundreds of thousands of consumers planning to travel to New York State to witness the solar eclipse over New York. Consumers need to be informed of their rights, shop smartly to safeguard their hard-earned money and stay vigilant to protect themselves from scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scams associated with the 2024 solar eclipse may include:

Travel Scams: Scammers may advertise discounted travel packages or transportation services for viewing the eclipse, only to disappear with customers’ money or provide subpar services.

To safeguard against these scams, consumer should:

Try to pay with a credit card. Credit cards often offer more protection than paying by cash, check or debit card. Some credit card companies also offer perks like trip insurance or concierge service while traveling and may offer additional protections if the trip is cancelled. Check with your credit card company on the conditions of travel expenditure reimbursement.

Any consumer who encounters a marketplace problem while enjoying the eclipse in New York can file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection at dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

Additional Preparations for Total Solar Eclipse

New York State is committed to providing a safe and fun eclipse experience, recognizing the convergence of public safety and tourism promotion. Travelers are encouraged to plan an extended getaway for a more enjoyable event, including avoiding post-eclipse traffic like the massive backups following the Great Eclipse of 2017, which bisected the United States from Oregon to South Carolina.

Educational Information and Viewing

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced the eclipse events and activities scheduled at New York's State Parks, in coordination with NASA. I LOVE NY has launched the multi-platform “Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York” campaign to present New York as THE place to be to witness this event. The campaign and a special eclipse website highlight viewing location information in the five regions that will experience the path of totality, a variety of attractions and special eclipse-related events happening across the state across its digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter/X. A downloadable special edition eclipse poster is also available, created through I LOVE NY's partnership with acclaimed artist and professional astronomer Dr. Tyler Nordgren. Visit iloveny.com/eclipse for viewing locations and additional safety tips.

Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “The excitement is building for this extraordinary celestial event happening for the first time in 99 years. As hundreds of thousands of solar eclipse enthusiasts visit and travel throughout our state, we urge New Yorkers and tourists alike to be vigilant and follow our tips so they can enjoy the eclipse without becoming prey to fraudulent schemes.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s prime location in the path of totality for this rare total solar eclipse has generated substantial interest from residents and visitors alike. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, we’re working to ensure viewer safety through multi-agency public safety coordination and the distribution of complementary I LOVE NY eclipse glasses. This once-in-a-lifetime event will further support our vital tourism industry, benefiting hotels, restaurants and businesses, as eclipse enthusiasts explore viewing locations throughout the state.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “As part of New York State’s multi-agency coordination effort, state agencies under Governor Hochul’s direction are working in unison to make sure that the upcoming solar eclipse is as enjoyable and safe as possible. New York State will be one of the primary destinations for people hoping to catch a rare glimpse of this natural wonder, which will provide new opportunities for the economy and tourism, along with unique traffic challenges. If you are coming to New York to enjoy this event, please come prepared with food and water; please be patient, as you may encounter traffic and please do not park on the side of the roads - so emergency vehicles can safely access the roadways. The team at NYSDOT is planning to ensure that everyone not only enjoys the eclipse safely, but hopefully takes in some more sights while they’re here.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The most important step to ensure New Yorkers enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event is to protect your eyes. ISO certified eclipse glasses will shield your eyes from serious and possibly permanent damage, which can occur by looking at the eclipse with regular sunglasses or without any eye protection. I am grateful Governor Hochul is making the specialized glasses available in dozens of locations around the State to ensure this experience is a safe and enjoyable one.”

New York State Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Thousands of additional motorists are expected to use the New York State Thruway to travel to their destination to view the eclipse on April 8. Motorists stopping at select service areas on the Thruway will be able to pick up a free pair of eclipse glasses to safely view this once in a lifetime experience. For the safety of all travelers, there is no parking on the shoulders of the highway, and parking in Thruway service areas will be limited. We encourage travelers to arrive to their destination early, drive safely and have fun at this historic event.”

Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee said, “This is an exciting day for New Yorkers and our visitors to experience a rare phenomenon, and we want to make sure everyone can do so safely. If you’re driving during the eclipse, be prepared to experience sudden darkness, and do not try to look at the eclipse while you’re in motion. Find a place to park if you want to look, and make sure you have proper eyewear. You should also be aware that traffic in viewing areas will be heavier, so expect delays and take it slow.”

Claire Rosenzweig, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau – Metropolitan New York said, “A solar eclipse is exciting but don’t let your guard down to those who try to trick you and vanish with your money. Independently verify products and services and never give your personal or financial information to a stranger.”