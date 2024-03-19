Story Cannabis Company Continues Rebrand Celebrations of Former Oasis and Nature’s Medicine Dispensaries on March 22nd
The rapidly expanding company invites the community to return for the next Story Cannabis rebrand celebration following a successful event on March 8th.
Story Cannabis Company, a fast-growing, privately held multi-state dispensary operator dedicated to crafting a carefully developed retail experience, today announced rebrand celebration events for former Nature's Medicine Grand and McDowell and Oasis North Chandler dispensaries. The event comes after a successful rebrand celebration at former Nature's Medicine Tolleson, Oasis South, and Oasis Glendale dispensaries on March 8th.
Festivities will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each location, featuring DJs, food trucks, and Story Cannabis vendors. Customers can experience the carefully curated environment unique to Story Cannabis while checking out the company’s signature Just Flower and Fade Co. products.
“Through Story Cannabis, we have created one consolidated and consistent brand for the Arizona market. Regardless of location, our customers have come to know us for our fun and inviting atmosphere,” said Jason Vedadi, CEO and founder of Story Cannabis Company. “We are excited for the community to check out these newly rebranded locations and know our customers will feel welcome and at home in our dispensaries.”
The upcoming event follows a successful rebrand celebration on March 8th at other recently acquired locations. Story Cannabis Company, led by CEO and renowned real estate and cannabis entrepreneur Jason Vedadi, now operates 11 retail locations across Arizona, three in Ohio, and four in Maryland.
Vedadi continues to push Story Cannabis on track with its plan for rapid growth by purchasing or expanding vertically integrated assets in regions with high profit margins, steep growth rates, and upcoming adult-use markets.
To learn more about Story Cannabis Company, visit www.storycannabis.com.
About Story Cannabis Company LLC:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Story Cannabis Company LLC is an emerging, privately-held, multi-state operator in the fast-growing cannabis industry. Founded by distinguished cannabis entrepreneur Jason Vedadi, the Company’s executive team has spent decades developing expertise in creating cannabis products and curating unique retail experiences that truly tell a story. With dispensaries in Arizona, Maryland, and Ohio, and business agreements in New Jersey, the company plans to further its strategic expansion targeted at vertically integrated licenses throughout the country. Dedicated to patient care and corporate social responsibility, and led by Vedadi’s compassionate, professional approach, Story Cannabis is early in its journey, with an exciting story slated to unfold.
