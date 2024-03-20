Hamilton County Republican Chairman Welcomes Vivek Ramaswamy as Featured Speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner

American Entrepreneur and Former 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Hamilton County Republican Chairman

Hamilton County GOP Chairman Mario Massillamany Introduces Vivek Ramaswamy: Keynote Address at Lincoln Day Dinner

HAMILTON COUNTY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton County Republican Chairman Mario Massillamany proudly announces Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate, as the featured speaker at the upcoming Hamilton County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner. The event is scheduled for May 2, 2024, at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville.

With a VIP reception including photo opportunity commencing at 5:00 PM, followed by dinner at 6:30 PM, the evening promises insightful discussions and networking opportunities for attendees.

Ramaswamy’s presence at the event underscores his significant influence within conservative circles, particularly in shaping discourse around the anti-woke movement and combating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives. Referred to as one of the "intellectual godfathers of the anti-woke movement" by Politico, and labeled "the right's leading anti-ESG crusader" by Axios and Bloomberg, Ramaswamy's contributions have left an indelible mark on mainstream conservative thought. The New Yorker even dubbed him "The C.E.O. of Anti-Woke."

Chairman Massillamany expresses his enthusiasm for Ramaswamy's participation, stating, "Vivek Ramaswamy’s insights and leadership have been instrumental in shaping conservative discourse on critical issues facing our nation. We are honored to host him as our featured speaker at the Hamilton County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner."

The event promises to be the largest Republican event in the State of Indiana. Tickets are available for purchase through the Hamilton County Republican website.