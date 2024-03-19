Central Magnet High, Stewarts Creek Middle, Christiana Elementary Schools Win NASP State Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --- Central Magnet High School, Stewarts Creek Middle School, and Christiana Elementary School won titles in their respective divisions at the 2024 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the three-day tournament which featured close to 1,900 participants representing 99 schools. An awards ceremony was held at the tournament’s conclusion Friday evening.

Central Magnet, which finished in sixth place last year, shot a 3,300 to edge out Walker Valley High School’s total of 3,290. They were followed by Riverdale (3,286), Oakland (3,271), Blackman (3,230), and Warren County (3,227)

Stewarts Creek Middle School won its second straight title with a 3,230, surpassing last year’s score of 3,222. Finishing runner-up for the second straight year was Christiana (3,202), followed by Whitworth-Buchanan (3,201), Ocoee (3,161), Rockvale (3,146) and Siegel (3,140).

Christiana Elementary School earned the top spot in its division with a 3,061 after finishing second in 2023. Rockvale was second (3,025) followed by Cleveland’s Black Fox (2,977), Murfreesboro’s Wilson (2,967), Christiana’s Plainview (2,931), and Cookeville’s Prescott-South (2,848).

The TWRA presented awards to the top three teams in each division. Medals were presented to the top five female and male finishers in the high school, middle school, and elementary school divisions. Each student shot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters with a maximum score of 300. Complete team and individual results can be found on the NASP website at nasptournaments.org.

In addition to the NASP state tournament, several schools participated in the NASP/International Bowhunter Organization (IBO) 3D State Tournament. Stone Memorial High School from Crossville, Christiana Middle School from Rutherford County, and Wilson Elementary from Murfreesboro were the winners in their respective divisions. There were 574 shooters representing 47 schools in the 3D competition.

If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, please contact Don Crawford, Communications and Marketing Assistant Chief at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or (615) 293-5746 or Matt Clarey, Outreach Assistant Chief at Matt.Clarey@tngov or (615) 781-6645.

---TWRA—

NASP State Championships Results