Thriving Non-Profits and Coast Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Bolster Non-Profit Sustainability

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-profit organizations and charities are on the frontlines of solving today’s most complex challenges and creating vibrant communities that are equitable and have opportunities for all. Thriving Non-Profits, a financial capacity-building program developed by Scale Collaborative, informed by over 750 non-profit leaders, and dedicated to empowering non-profit leaders in Canada with entrepreneurial thinking and revenue diversification, continues to expand across Canada through a strategic partnership with Coast Capital.



“When organizations diversify revenue, they can plan for the future, because when one stream of revenue goes down, another stream is there to balance it out,” said Kristi Rivait, Director of Partnerships and Programs at Scale Collaborative. “Thriving Non-Profits is developed by non-profit leaders for non-profit leaders. We see that when organizations go through the program, they can become resilient. They can invest in their operations, their staff, and increase the incredible, critical work they do in the community, to care for all people and the planet.”

Coast Capital is building on a partnership it has held with Scale Collaborative and the Thriving Non-Profits program since 2019. This next step in the partnership is in response to the growing difficulties Canadians are facing, such as housing costs, food insecurity, and the impacts of inflation. These situations greatly increase the demands on non-profits and charities. As presenting partner of the Thriving Non-Profits program, Coast Capital is supporting more organizations from across Canada to access expertise, financial knowledge, education, tools, and training that is proven to help them become financially resilient, support their teams, and create greater impact in the communities they serve.

“As a social purpose organization, Coast Capital is committed to building better futures for our employees, members and communities through unlocking financial opportunities,” explains Tanya Smith, Manager, Social Purpose Ecosystems at Coast Capital. “This partnership with Thriving Non-Profits really brings that purpose to life by equipping non-profit leaders with the tools they need to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of these community organizations that are so imperative to strong and resilient communities.”

The Thriving Non-Profits program is garnering widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to financial leadership training and its proven track record of equipping non-profits to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. The partnership supports non-profits and charities across Canada in the important work they do to address our most complex challenges and create vibrant communities where everyone belongs and has the opportunity to thrive.

About Scale Collaborative

Founded in 2014, Scale Collaborative envisions a thriving, connected and abundant social change sector able to meet the needs of communities, scale solutions to address today's challenges and impact the economy.

Scale Collaborative helps organizations transform through coaching and consulting, programs and capacity building, access to capital, and supportive ecosystem initiatives. This is achieved through various initiatives, such as Thriving Non-Profits, the Thrive Impact Fund, Connect Money Impact, and the Dock Centre for Social Impact.

About Coast Capital

At Coast Capital, we’re not dreaming about a better future, we’re building one. We’re a member-owned financial cooperative with an 80-year legacy of unlocking financial opportunities that positively impact people and communities. We believe that every Canadian deserves a financial partner who actually cares how things turn out. Driven by our social purpose, we look at everything we do through the lens of how we can help our 600,000 members, our employees, and communities. Ranked in the platinum category of the 2022 Corporate Knight’s Social Purpose Ranking and a proud Certified B Corporation®, we’re part of a global movement building a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system. Each year, we invest 10% of our budgeted bottom line into our communities, which since 2000 totals over $100M. We’re deeply committed to making our financial cooperative a great place to work as demonstrated by some of our accolades. Coast Capital is a platinum member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. To learn more, visit us online at coastcapitalsavings.com.

