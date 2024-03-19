Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,058 in the last 365 days.

Cortero Racing - A Unique Blend of Motocross, Mexican Culture and ALS Awareness

Cortero Racing logo

Cortero Racing

Cortero race team member Patrick Davis cornering in a race

Patrick Davis cornering while racing

Items from the Cortero apparel catalog

Cortero apparel collage

Cortero Racing Launches: Fusing Youth Motocross, Mexican Artistry, and ALS Advocacy into a Dynamic Lifestyle Brand

Cortero Racing isn't your average lifestyle apparel brand. It's for those not afraid to stand out.”
— Richard Davis

SPRING, TEXAS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cortero Racing Launches: Fusing Youth Motocross, Mexican Artistry, and ALS Advocacy into a Dynamic Lifestyle Brand

Today marks the official launch of Cortero Racing, an innovative lifestyle brand that combines youth motocross, Mexican culture, and advocacy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Founded by Richard Davis, a passionate dirt bike enthusiast battling Primary Lateral Sclerosis, Cortero Racing aims to support young motocross talents while raising awareness about ALS.

A New Era in Youth Motocross
Cortero Racing is not just another motocross team. It's a community of gritty kids aged 9-16 from Mexico, brought together by their shared passion for racing and supported by a collective pit crew of families pooling resources. This unique approach was born out of necessity as Richard’s neurological condition deteriorated, limiting his ability to support his son's motocross ambitions alone.

Mexican Roots, Global Reach
The connection with Mexico runs deep. Having lived there for two decades, met his wife, and had two sons born in Mexico, Richard has woven this rich cultural tapestry into the fabric of Cortero Racing. The apparel line reflects this heritage, incorporating graphics inspired by Mexican art and culture, making it stand out in the crowd.

Fashion Meets Philanthropy
Beyond supporting the race team, Cortero Racing's apparel serves as a platform to raise awareness for ALS. Each piece proudly boasts the ALS Association logo, allowing customers to look good while supporting a noble cause. Thanks to Richard's experience in textile product development and manufacturing, Cortero Racing guarantees high-quality, fashion-forward casual and technical apparel that offers superior comfort and durability.

Embracing Sponsorship
In addition to traditional sponsors, Cortero Racing is actively seeking partnerships with companies willing to sponsor special needs at the race track and during travel. These unique sponsorship opportunities not only provide essential support for the team but also offer businesses an avenue to align themselves with a brand that stands for resilience, community, and advocacy.

Join the Movement
Cortero Racing is more than just an apparel brand; it's a cultural movement for those unafraid to be different. It targets trendsetters who are passionate about action sports and making a difference. As Richard Davis puts it, "Cortero Racing isn't your average lifestyle apparel brand. It's for those not afraid to stand out."

About Cortero Racing
Cortero Racing is a youth motocross team and lifestyle apparel brand founded by Richard Davis. The brand combines elements of extreme sports, Mexican culture, and ALS advocacy into its unique designs. For more information, visit https://corteroracing.com/
Instagram: cortero_racing

Richard Davis
Cortero Racing
+1 336-202-1361
richard@corteroracing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Introducing Cortero Racing

You just read:

Cortero Racing - A Unique Blend of Motocross, Mexican Culture and ALS Awareness

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more