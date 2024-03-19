Cortero Racing - A Unique Blend of Motocross, Mexican Culture and ALS Awareness

Cortero Racing Patrick Davis cornering while racing Cortero apparel collage

Cortero Racing Launches: Fusing Youth Motocross, Mexican Artistry, and ALS Advocacy into a Dynamic Lifestyle Brand

Cortero Racing isn't your average lifestyle apparel brand. It's for those not afraid to stand out.” — Richard Davis

Today marks the official launch of Cortero Racing, an innovative lifestyle brand that combines youth motocross, Mexican culture, and advocacy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Founded by Richard Davis, a passionate dirt bike enthusiast battling Primary Lateral Sclerosis, Cortero Racing aims to support young motocross talents while raising awareness about ALS.

A New Era in Youth Motocross

Cortero Racing is not just another motocross team. It's a community of gritty kids aged 9-16 from Mexico, brought together by their shared passion for racing and supported by a collective pit crew of families pooling resources. This unique approach was born out of necessity as Richard’s neurological condition deteriorated, limiting his ability to support his son's motocross ambitions alone.

Mexican Roots, Global Reach

The connection with Mexico runs deep. Having lived there for two decades, met his wife, and had two sons born in Mexico, Richard has woven this rich cultural tapestry into the fabric of Cortero Racing. The apparel line reflects this heritage, incorporating graphics inspired by Mexican art and culture, making it stand out in the crowd.

Fashion Meets Philanthropy

Beyond supporting the race team, Cortero Racing's apparel serves as a platform to raise awareness for ALS. Each piece proudly boasts the ALS Association logo, allowing customers to look good while supporting a noble cause. Thanks to Richard's experience in textile product development and manufacturing, Cortero Racing guarantees high-quality, fashion-forward casual and technical apparel that offers superior comfort and durability.

Embracing Sponsorship

In addition to traditional sponsors, Cortero Racing is actively seeking partnerships with companies willing to sponsor special needs at the race track and during travel. These unique sponsorship opportunities not only provide essential support for the team but also offer businesses an avenue to align themselves with a brand that stands for resilience, community, and advocacy.

Join the Movement

Cortero Racing is more than just an apparel brand; it's a cultural movement for those unafraid to be different. It targets trendsetters who are passionate about action sports and making a difference. As Richard Davis puts it, "Cortero Racing isn't your average lifestyle apparel brand. It's for those not afraid to stand out."

About Cortero Racing

Cortero Racing is a youth motocross team and lifestyle apparel brand founded by Richard Davis. The brand combines elements of extreme sports, Mexican culture, and ALS advocacy into its unique designs. For more information, visit https://corteroracing.com/

Instagram: cortero_racing

