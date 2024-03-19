Intravenous Equipment Market Shows Steady Growth Trajectory, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Rising Demands

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the intravenous equipment market was valued for $15.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and autoimmune disorders, technological advancements in intravenous equipment and growing number of surgical procedures are the factors that drive the growth of the global intravenous equipment market. However, stringent regulatory requirements are hampering the intravenous equipment market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the intravenous equipment market during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on Intravenous Equipment Market

The pandemic resulted in a surge in the number of severely ill patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care.

In addition, COVID-19 patients required IV therapy for fluid resuscitation, administration of medications and nutritional support. This increased demand for IV therapy led to a rise in the demand for IV equipment, including infusion pumps, IV sets and catheters.

Moreover, pandemic accelerated the adoption of home-based care and telehealth services. Patients were increasingly seeking care in the comfort of their homes, including intravenous therapy. This shift created opportunities for the development of portable and user-friendly intravenous equipment suitable for homecare settings.

Intravenous Equipment Market Key segments:

Product Type Segmentation:

Intravenous Catheters

Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Administration Sets

Intravenous Cannulas

Intravenous Needles

Others

Application Segmentation:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

End User Segmentation:

Adults

Pediatrics

Geriatrics

Technology Segmentation:

Conventional Intravenous Equipment

Advanced Intravenous Equipment (Smart pumps, Wireless connectivity, etc.)

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to technological advancements, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancers, rise in demand for advanced intravenous equipment, surge in investment in healthcare infrastructure, growth in geriatric population, and favorable government initiatives toward use of intravenous equipment for chronic disease management.

Leading Market Players: -

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun SE

ICU Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated.

3M Company

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Vygon

