Elephant Insurance Earns USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award
Elephant Insurance announced it has received USA Today’s 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, recognizing the auto insurer as an employer of choice.
This award reflects our mission to lead with transparency, foster career development through mentorship, uphold work-life balance, and nurture a diverse, tight-knit community.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Insurance today announced it has received USA Today’s 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, recognizing the auto insurer as an employer of choice. The 2024 Top Workplaces USA list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage, a research firm organization that develops solutions to build top workplaces.
Out of over 42,000 organizations invited to participate, Elephant Insurance stands out for creating an engaging, supportive workplace culture that empowers employees. The Top Workplaces USA award further validates the company’s commitment to a positive, inclusive environment.
“We’re thrilled that our employees feel motivated and heard at Elephant Insurance,” said CEO Alberto Schiavon. “This award reflects our mission to lead with transparency, foster career development through mentorship, uphold work-life balance, and nurture a diverse, tight-knit community.”
Energage’s research pinpoints certain Culture Drivers that are strongly correlated with high-performance workplaces. Elephant Insurance excelled across the board, scoring highly for employee pride, leader appreciation, workplace alignment, and people-focused policies that underpin its continued growth.
“Earning Top Workplaces recognition signals that Elephant Insurance succeeds where it matters most – through an engaged, supportive workforce,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Organizations like Elephant Insurance reflect their values in everyday operations, and employees reward such authentically people-first mindsets.”
About Elephant Insurance
Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is listed by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com.
