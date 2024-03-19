Missouri Department of Agriculture Celebrates National Agriculture Week

JEFFERSON CITY —

This week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture celebrates the state’s position nationally in agriculture production. Missouri is home to 87,887 farms, employs nearly 460,000 people in agriculture, forestry and related industries, and has an estimated economic impact of $93.7 billion. Agriculture remains the state’s number one economic driver, supporting both rural and urban communities from farm to fork.

“Agriculture is a passion that many of us have had since we were young, and a legacy we want to pass on to the next generation,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “We want Missourians to connect personally with our industry, because it impacts our lives, in big and small ways, every day. We hope this statewide recognition is one that encourages interest, growth and trust in agriculture.”

Missouri agriculture continues to advance through the agriculture technology industry in our state. St. Louis is home to the world’s largest concentration of plant scientists and the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor represents more than half of total worldwide animal health, diagnostics and pet food sales. Missouri also houses the two largest river systems in the United States, which allow Missouri commodities to be distributed domestically and internationally.

Missouri agriculture ranks in the top 10 nationally in the following categories:

Number of farms – 2nd

Goat inventory – 2nd

Beef cow inventory – 3rd

Rice production – 4th

Cotton production – 4th

Turkey inventory – 5th

Soybean production – 7th

Hog inventory – 7th

Broiler chicken inventory – 7th

Hay production – 8th

Corn production – 9th

Horse & pony inventory – 10th

To learn more about Missouri’s rankings nationwide and economic impact, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.