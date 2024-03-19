Rackspace Technology Introduces Rackspace SPOT, Cloud Infrastructure Auctioned in a Real-time Open Market and Delivered as Turnkey, Fully Managed Kubernetes Clusters

SPOT offers cloud infrastructure auctioned in an open market model with a dynamic customer-driven bidding process that sets compute market price

SAN ANTONIO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology solutions company, introduced today Rackspace SPOT, the world’s only open market auction for cloud servers. Rackspace SPOT offers instant online sign-up, a customer-driven bidding process that allows users to set compute market prices, with capacity delivered as turnkey, fully managed Kubernetes clusters.



"Rackspace SPOT offers a unique open market auction model that provides cost-effective cloud infrastructure solutions for small to medium enterprises, startups, digital companies, and developers,” said Lance Weaver, Rackspace Technology Chief Product and Technology Officer, Private Cloud Business Unit. “With high-availability Kubernetes clusters and market-based dynamic pricing, organizations can scale resources up or down as needed and obtain cloud infrastructure at the best possible price. The transparency of the auction process provides information to compare prices and choose the most cost-effective options."

Spot was co-developed by teams at Rackspace Technology and Platform9, the leading independent provider of SaaS-managed Kubernetes.

“We are pleased to contribute to Spot, a major innovation in the cloud computing market,” said Sirish Raghuram, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Platform9. “Spot features several Platform9 innovations, such as a new centrally hosted Kubernetes control plane that lowers costs to customers. This allows users to deploy a fully managed Kubernetes cluster from as little as $0.72 per month, which is two orders of magnitude cheaper than comparable alternatives.”

Rackspace SPOT Key Features

Kubernetes clusters suited for preemptible workloads.

Kubernetes control plane built in with HA control plane option.

Autoscaling Kubernetes clusters

Available today in five global regions with thousands of servers

Dynamic market pricing through bidding ensures the most competitive and up-to-date price.

Developer-oriented Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Open Tofu/Terraform providers.

Rackspace SPOT Key Benefits

Open market lowers prices.

Bid for cloud servers from Rackspace's large cloud capacity inventory. Bids are fulfilled by an open market auction within minutes.

Scalable and distributed solution for demanding workloads.

The final cut-off price in the auction determines the market price for servers.

Alerts for node pre-emption via Slack webbooks.



Kubernetes Solutions

Leverage Kubernetes without the complexity of managing all the moving parts; you don't have to worry about configuring high-availability upgrades or troubleshooting.

In addition, SPOT comes out of the box with two storage classes: Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Serial ATA (SATA) for persistent storage, a network-policy-capable Calico Container Network Interface (CNI), and load balancers.

Rich Add-Ons

Bring your own favorite K8s Helm charts or Operators today while our engineers are hard at work to include these out-of-the-box, including:

DBaaS operators

Cluster backup

Enhanced monitoring

Security scanning

Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) tooling



About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

