CBP announces Global Entry enrollment center at Pier 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today the opening of a Global Entry Enrollment Location at Pier 4 at the San Juan Seaport, for applicants who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion for this trusted traveler program.

Located at Pier 4 in the San Juan Seaport, the Enrollment Location will officially open its doors on March 19, 2024, providing conditionally approved cruisers with the opportunity to complete the interview portion of their Global Entry application.

“This marks a significant milestone as enrollment centers are typically offered in airports, making this the first of its kind in Puerto Rico to be offered at a cruise port,” indicated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. “Conditionally Approved Global Entry applicants will be able to walk-in to the interview without the need for an appointment.”

The Global Entry Location at Pier 4 will operate from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., coinciding with the arrival of vessels Mardi Grass and Nieuw Amsterdam. Additionally, the Enrollment Location will operate on March 23 from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.as the cruise Valiant Lady is in port.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants who miss this opportunity may still take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from international travel at participating airports.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States, and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

