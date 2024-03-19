EMU Academic Staff Member and Pastry Chef Pınar Barut Once Again Achieves Success

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Tourism, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department academic staff member and pastry chef Pınar Barut was invited to IKA Culinary Olympics as a jury member. IKA Culinary Olympics is a culinary arts competition organized every four years since 1900, gathering together the most talented culinary artists all around the world. Held in Stuttgart, Germany, over 1,200 culinary artists from 75 different countries participated in the IKA Culinary Olympics and prepared more than 7,000 fine dining menus over the course of 17 competitions.

Pastry chef Pınar Barut is the first person invited from Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to participate in the event as a jury member under the category of Worldchefs. In 2018, Barut participated in the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup, which is considered one of the most important competitions in the world, held in Luxembourg every four years with the participation of 75 countries, and was awarded the gold medal. Moreover, in 2020, Barut once again won the gold medal at the IKA Culinary Olympics held in Stuttgart every four years. Barut was also invited to Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup as a jury member in November 2023.

Organized by Verband der Köche Deutshlands, IKA Culinary Olympics is not only a culinary competition but also defined as a celebration for culinary perfection, innovation and tradition. The behind-the-scenes jury of the competition which hosts chefs from all around the world who push the limits of creativity and technique in order to exhibit their culinary skills, plays a vital role in determining the winner of the competition as well as shaping the future of culinary trends.

Jury member selection for the Culinary Olympics is a meticulous process where only the most distinguished and experienced professionals can reach the opportunity to be a jury member. The members of the jury undergo a special training in order to enhance their palate and refine their ability to discern the finest flavors. Having a deep understanding on the culinary traditions and putting importance on innovation and creativity is essential for a jury member.

Making a statement on the topic, Chef Barut said; “Being invited to IKA Culinary Olympics as a jury member stands for every chef that their expertise and contributions to the culinary world is being appreciated. It is about understanding the nuances of taste, technique and presentation. As the jury, we have the responsibility of preserving the highest standards in culinary excellence. Therefore, I am very happy and proud to be invited to such an important event as a jury member. Being the first Turkish Cypriot chef achieving this success also makes it exceptionally prideful”.