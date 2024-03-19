Under Secretary Lago to Attend the Inaugural 2024 Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Belgium

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 20-21, 2024, to attend the Nuclear Energy Summit as part of the U.S. delegation of government and industry leaders. Under Secretary Lago will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda on deepening transatlantic cooperation and promoting U.S. industry’s leading role in providing civil nuclear and clean technology solutions globally.

On March 20, Under Secretary Lago will speak at the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (EU) to underscore the importance of expanding transatlantic cooperation through the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council on issues including climate and clean tech, critical and emerging technologies, and supply chain resilience. Under Secretary Lago will also meet with U.S. and EU industry leaders to discuss opportunities to advance equity and women’s leadership across the public and private sectors, including through ITA’s EMPOWER HER Initiative and the Global Diversity Export Initiative.

On March 21, Under Secretary Lago will join a U.S. government delegation and industry leaders from 37 countries at the first-ever Heads of State Nuclear Energy Summit co-hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Government of Belgium. She will highlight U.S. innovation in the civil nuclear industry and underscore the role of nuclear energy in accelerating the clean energy transition, strengthening energy security, and boosting economic development.

