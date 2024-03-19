Bamboo Furniture Market Growing with a Surprising Strength One Shouldn't Overlook
The Bamboo Furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 21.6 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 13.1 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bamboo Furniture market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Bamboo Furniture Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Bamboo Furniture market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
The Bamboo Furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 21.6 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 13.1 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Greenington (United States), Hanssem Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Interwood (India), Itatiaia (Brazil), Lixil (Japan), CBG Bamboo Garden Products Co., Ltd. (China), Moso Bamboo (Netherlands), Utsav Handicraft (India), Luit Nirman (India), S. Senniah Gowder (India), Cane O Cane (India), Zhejiang Tianzhen Bamboo and Wood Development Co., Ltd. (China), Howdens Joinery Ltd. (United Kingdom), IKEA (Sweden), GEK GUAN RATTAN FURNITURE (M) SDN BHD (Malaysia)
Definition:
The bamboo furniture market refers to the segment of the furniture industry that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of furniture made primarily from bamboo. Bamboo is a highly sustainable and renewable resource that grows rapidly and requires minimal water, pesticides, and fertilizers compared to other wood species. As a result, bamboo furniture is often marketed as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wood furniture, contributing to environmental conservation and sustainability efforts. Bamboo is known for its strength, durability, and versatility, making it suitable for various furniture applications. Bamboo furniture can range from indoor furniture pieces such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and cabinets to outdoor furniture like patio sets, garden benches, and decking.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of bamboo in modern and minimalist furniture designs.
• Innovation in bamboo processing techniques for durability and aesthetics.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing environmental awareness and demand for sustainable materials. Rising disposable incomes and preference for stylish, affordable furniture.
Market Opportunities:
• Collaboration with retail and e-commerce platforms to increase visibility. Product diversification into outdoor furniture, accessories, and home decor items.
Market Restraints:
• Price competitiveness with cheaper synthetic and conventional wood furniture.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Bamboo Furniture market segments by Types: Bamboo Chair, Bamboo Desk, Bamboo Bed, Others
Detailed analysis of Bamboo Furniture market segments by Applications: Residential, Commercial
Major Key Players of the Market: Greenington (United States), Hanssem Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Interwood (India), Itatiaia (Brazil), Lixil (Japan), CBG Bamboo Garden Products Co., Ltd. (China), Moso Bamboo (Netherlands), Utsav Handicraft (India), Luit Nirman (India), S. Senniah Gowder (India), Cane O Cane (India), Zhejiang Tianzhen Bamboo and Wood Development Co., Ltd. (China), Howdens Joinery Ltd. (United Kingdom), IKEA (Sweden), GEK GUAN RATTAN FURNITURE (M) SDN BHD (Malaysia)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Bamboo Furniture Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Bamboo Chair, Bamboo Desk, Bamboo Bed, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
