Delaware to Open Upstate Trout Season With Youth-Only Fishing Day Set for April 6

A brown trout. /DNREC graphic by Duane Raver

Designated Trout Streams to be Closed to All Fishing from March 23 Until Season Openers

Delaware’s 2024 upstate stream trout season will open for youth anglers under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced. The next day, Sunday, April 7, marks the traditional opening day of the state’s trout season – from that day forward all anglers can fish for trout starting a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run and Mill Creek all will be stocked prior to the season with thousands of rainbow and brown trout – including trophy-sized fish weighing two pounds or more as an added attraction for anglers. Trout stocking is planned to continue weekly at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other upstate streams during April.

A designated section of trout stream on Red Clay Creek was introduced in 2023 just for fly fishing, from Yorklyn Road approximately 0.4 miles downstream to the Auburn Valley State Park boundary. In addition, a digital map of Delaware’s trout streams is available to anglers.

To prepare for the season, the streams where trout will be stocked are closed from March 23 to April 5. This period accommodates the stocking effort by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, eliminates incidental hooking of the trout, and allows the fish time to adjust to their new waters.

Trout anglers planning to fish the upstate trout streams should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required for those age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware young angler trout stamp is required for youth ages 12 through 15.

A trout stamp is required to fish for trout until June 30, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except inside the designated fly-fishing-only sections of Red Clay and White Clay Creeks, where the daily possession limit is four trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year – learn more at de.gov/troutstamp. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/licensing. For more information on trout fishing in Delaware, visit de.gov/trout.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, including in-season trout stocking dates, see the 2024 Delaware Fishing Guide.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov