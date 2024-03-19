TAIWAN, March 19 - President Tsai meets Eswatini delegation led by Prime Minister Russell Dlamini

On the morning of March 19, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Russell Dlamini and his wife Philile Thulile Dlamini. In remarks, President Tsai thanked Eswatini for its longstanding support of Taiwan's international participation. The president stated that over the past few years, Taiwan and Eswatini have continued to expand cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture, public health, the economy, trade, and women's empowerment. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and Eswatini will build on existing foundations to explore more opportunities for cooperation and exchange to further strengthen our diplomatic partnership and jointly advance global development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

This is Prime Minister Dlamini's first visit to Taiwan since he assumed office last year. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my warmest welcome. Taiwan and Eswatini have been diplomatic allies for 56 years. Early last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu visited Taiwan, and today I am pleased to meet with the delegation led by Prime Minister Dlamini. I am confident that this trip will enable you to experience Taiwan's rich culture and further deepen our bilateral friendship.

Over the past few years, Taiwan and Eswatini have continued to expand cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture, public health, the economy, trade, and women's empowerment. During my visit to Eswatini last year, I witnessed the signing of three agreements: a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Women's Business Start-Up Microfinance Revolving Fund; a sister-city agreement between Kaohsiung City and Mbabane City; and a cooperation memorandum between the Overseas Investment and Development Corporation and the Eswatini National Petroleum Company to assist Eswatini in building a strategic oil reserve. These initiatives aim to enhance Eswatini's development environment.

I also wish to thank the Kingdom of Eswatini for its longstanding support of Taiwan's international participation. I thank Prime Minister Dlamini for speaking up for Taiwan at COP28 last December. He urged member states to acknowledge Taiwan's efforts to address climate change and support Taiwan's greater participation in environmental governance mechanisms so that we can combat global climate change together.

Moving forward, Taiwan and Eswatini will build on our existing foundations to explore more opportunities for cooperation and exchange to further strengthen our diplomatic partnership and jointly advance global development. In closing, I wish Prime Minister Dlamini and the members of his delegation a pleasant and productive visit. Please convey heartfelt greetings from Taiwan to His Majesty King Mswati III and Her Majesty Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala.

Prime Minister Dlamini then delivered remarks, first thanking President Tsai for the outstanding reception from the people of Taiwan since their arrival here. He said that he has the distinct honor of extending fraternal greetings from His Majesty King Mswati III, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, as well as the government, and the entire nation of Eswatini.

Noting that this marks his official inaugural visit to Taiwan as head of government, Prime Minister Dlamini said he wishes to make it clear that the existing Eswatini-Taiwan diplomatic relations remain top priority for Their Majesties, the government, and the people of Eswatini. He also expressed hope that his visit provides yet another unique opportunity to reaffirm and deepen this commitment.

Prime Minister Dlamini stated that he wants to make an exclusive recollection of an especially historic day – January 13, 2024, the accomplishments of which, in his country's view, were nothing but a true reflection of the collective will of the people of Taiwan. He congratulated President Tsai and the government of the people of Taiwan on the success of the presidential elections, adding that the success of this constitutional national exercise is a clear sign to the watching world that peace and democracy remain the utmost aspirations for the nation of Taiwan. For the Kingdom of Eswatini, he noted, this success guarantees uninterrupted steps into the future and prosperity, arm in arm with Taiwan.

Prime Minister Dlamini said that our two countries have walked journeys together for over five decades now, and that Eswatini remains grateful and committed to the pleasant realities of the Taiwan-Eswatini strategic partnership. Today, he said, he wishes to reiterate their commitment to Taiwan's vision and technical support for Eswatini's development agenda. Last month, the prime minister said, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Eswatini made her maiden call to President Tsai and the government of Taiwan, and in effecting her duties, she challenged our two governments to consider more ways to expand contact between our two countries, especially in our economic sectors.

Prime Minister Dlamini assured the president that His Majesty the King has always had it in his priorities to advance Eswatini's development agenda and have their economy aligned with the rest of the developed world. The prime minister pointed out that one month ago, the directives from the throne were a clear message of His Majesty's commitment to steer the transformation of Eswatini's economy. One such direct command, he said, the construction of the Strategic Oil Reserve Facility, is set to commence in the next few months. He noted that just a few weeks ago, the appointment of the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor was completed, and added that he is looking forward to meeting the appointed local engineers for the project to discuss a precise date when they will start working.

Prime Minister Dlamini said that Taiwan's relentless support through the Taiwan medical mission in the kingdom is also well aligned with another directive from the throne regarding accessible quality healthcare for every Eswatini. The prime minister described another directive for the completion of the international convention center and five-star hotel, saying that these are some of the major capital projects in Eswatini that continue to receive Taiwan's technical support. He added that these projects' major role in transforming Eswatini's economy is highly anticipated. The prime minister said that such projects will pave way to His Majesty's directive of possibly attaining 5 percent economic growth while tackling the pressing issues of poverty and unemployment. The prime minister said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Eswatini was in Taiwan just about two weeks ago on an assignment, under His Majesty's command, to establish cooperation between the Taiwan-Eswatini financial and banking sectors.

On behalf of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Prime Minister Dlamini extended appreciation to President Tsai for supporting many other initiatives and collaboration programs based on the Taiwan-Eswatini mutual alliance, which include the following: One, he said, is the renovation of Mbabane Government Hospital's Referral and the Emergency Complex, which was completed in 2021 by CECI Engineering Consultants. Here, the prime minister pointed out, Taiwan provided its medical services and construction capabilities to improve the quality of life for Emaswati. Another, he said, is the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Technical Mission in Eswatini, which continues to provide technical support to local farmers in Eswatini, transforming the agricultural industry and technology, through which Emaswati farmers continue to inherit adept farming methods and knowledge. The prime minister noted how this has resulted in an upward gradient of food security in the kingdom and has empowered the rural youth and women.

And through the rural electrification program, the prime minister said, Taiwan has helped bring electricity to the country's most remote areas, and pointed out that about 85 percent of Eswatini's population now has access to electricity, one of the highest rates in Africa. As for youth empowerment initiatives, he mentioned the fully funded university scholarships awarded to Emaswati to study in Taiwan and the recently introduced Eswatini English teaching programs for Emaswati to teach English in Taiwan.

Prime Minister Dlamini stated that thousands of Emaswati were saved by President Tsai's support to Eswatini during the COVID-19 pandemic, including support from the Taipei Medical University Hospital, the Central Epidemic Command Center, and the "Taiwan We Go" team, which had a salient role to play in Eswatini during those hard times.

As two months from now President Tsai will be exiting office, Prime Minister Dlamini said before she steps down, Eswatini wishes to thank her for the significant visit she made to the kingdom last year in September, as they regard it as a demonstration of our strong Taiwan-Eswatini relations. He said that her generous visit left an indelible mark in the hearts of all Eswatini collectively. The prime minister said that her presidency has been well founded on unquestionable commitment to Eswatini's socio-economic development. Today, he emphasized, he is filled with gratitude to share some thoughts on the 56 years Taiwan and Eswatini have journeyed together. In closing, the prime minister said that the honor is theirs to have had her serve as president of Taiwan, and that she will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all Emaswati.

The delegation also included Minister of Natural Resources and Energy His Royal Highness Prince Lonkhokhela and his wife Inkhosikati LaMabuza Emelda and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Eswatini Ambassador Promise Msibi and his wife.