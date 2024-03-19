Legislation Seeks to Address Historic Rise in Violent Crime Throughout the Country

WASHINGTON – Over the last couple of years, the crime rate in major cities across the country has drastically increased due to the implementation of nonsensical bail policies, which fail to hold violent criminals accountable. Last year, Washington, D.C. had 274 homicides—the highest number of homicides since 1997. According to the Council on Criminal Justice’s mid-year data, which examines monthly crime rates for 10 violent, property, and drug offenses in 37 cities, motor vehicle thefts increased 33.5% in the first half of 2023.

To address the growing issue, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in introducing the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act to hold criminals accountable and reinforce public safety through bail reform.

This legislation would forbid any state or local government from receiving any federal financial assistance if they have in effect a policy or law prohibiting the use of cash bail for all offenders or if they do not employ pretrial detention practices for every violent offender, including juvenile offenders.

“Cash bail is a powerful tool to help keep violent offenders off the streets in advance of criminal proceedings. Woke, soft-on-crime cities across the country make it easier for felons to reoffend while awaiting prosecution, causing more violence and instability in our communities. The harmful and deliberate policies these cities adopt, contributing to soaring crime rates, should not be rewarded by sending them taxpayer money,” said Senator Cramer.

“The rise in violent crime we are seeing across our country is a direct result of the soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that is being pushed by woke prosecutors. In order to restore law and order in our communities, we must reject this agenda that prioritizes dangerous criminals over law-abiding community members. My Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act creates incentives for state and local governments to keep violent offenders behind bars,” said Senator Blackburn.

