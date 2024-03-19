Animal Model Market Continues to Surge: Insights into Research Trends and Future Prospects

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global animal model market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

An animal model is an animal used for conducting pathological and biological experiments, and it serves as a testing ground for drug discovery and development purposes. These models are valuable because animals often mimic the physiological and organic structures found in humans. Additionally, some animal species share a genetic structure that is quite similar to that of humans. As a result, scientists and researchers utilize animal models to investigate diseases, search for potential cures, and test medicinal drugs before administering them to humans. Animal models play a significant role in drug discovery, development, and basic research since they enable the evaluation of novel medications for safety and efficacy prior to human trials.

Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Model Market:

Positive Impacts:

Increased Research Activity: The urgency to understand, prevent, and treat COVID-19 led to a surge in research activity using animal models. This increased demand for various animal models, including mice, hamsters, ferrets, and non-human primates, boosting the market value and revenue of animal model suppliers.

Focus on Emerging Models: The limitations of some traditional animal models for studying COVID-19 highlighted the need for more relevant models, such as humanized mice and organ-on-a-chip technology. This research and development focus could benefit the market for these emerging models in the long term.

Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing: The pandemic sparked increased collaboration and knowledge sharing among researchers, clinicians, and animal model experts across the globe. This collaborative effort accelerated research progress and potentially improved the quality and utilization of animal models in COVID-19 research.

Negative Impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global lockdowns and travel restrictions disrupted the supply chain for animals, breeding materials, and research equipment. This led to shortages of certain animal models and delays in research projects.

Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Challenges: The intense focus on COVID-19 research raised concerns about animal welfare and the ethical use of animals in research. Balancing scientific progress with animal welfare remains a crucial challenge.

Financial Strain on Research Institutions: The pandemic’s economic impact led to budget cuts and funding uncertainties for many research institutions. This put pressure on animal model facilities and potentially limited access to necessary resources for some researchers.

Key Market Segments:

Type of Animal Models: This segment could include categories such as transgenic models, knockout models, inbred models, outbred models, hybrid models, and others.

Species: Animal models can be segmented based on the species used, such as mice, rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs, cats, primates, and others.

Applications: Segmentation by applications could include biomedical research, drug discovery and development, toxicology, cancer research, regenerative medicine, infectious disease research, neuroscience, and others.

End Users: This segment could include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, contract research organizations (CROs), and others.

Services and Products: Segmentation based on the products and services offered in the animal model market, such as breeding services, genetic engineering services, phenotyping services, disease models, biological materials, and others.

Regions: The market can also be segmented based on geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Technologies: Segmentation based on technologies employed in animal modeling, such as CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs, ZFNs, RNA interference, and others.

These segments provide a comprehensive view of the animal model market, catering to the diverse needs of researchers and industries involved in preclinical research and development.

Leading Market Players: -

Hera Biolabs

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Janvier Labs, LLC

Inotiv, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory.

Genoway S.A.

Trans Genic Inc.

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

Taconic Biosciences

Regional Growth Analysis:

The animal model market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. On the basis of region, North America has the highest animal model market share in 2022. This is attributed to the high increase in research and development activities by pharma and biotech companies and the strong presence of key market players to provide animal models to meet the demand. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high research in the field of vaccines.

