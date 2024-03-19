3BR/2.5BA Brick Home on 1.7± Ac. Minutes From Downtown Culpeper VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 BR/2.5 BA brick home with attached garage on 1.74± acres in the Rolling Hills neighborhood of Culpeper, VA Monday, March 25.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/2.5 BA brick home with attached garage on 1.74± acres in the Rolling Hills neighborhood of Culpeper, VA Monday, March 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure. This property is ideal for a home based business or hobbyist,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to Bid & Buy and Make it Yours!”
“The property is conveniently located only 1.5 miles from Rt. 15, 3 miles from Rt. 29, 4 miles from downtown Culpeper, 4.5 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Warrenton, Charlottesville & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow.
Auction Date: Monday, March 25 at 1:30PM Eastern
Property Address: 19260 Rolling Hills Dr., Culpeper, VA 22701
Solid 3 BR/2.5 BA brick home on 1.74± acres in Culpeper County, VA
• This home measures 2,856± gross sf. (1,785± finished sf.), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), dining room, living room w/fireplace, walk-out partially finished lower level w/fireplace insert, storage/utility/workshop area in basement; attic; 2 car attached garage (649± sf.)
• Hardwood flooring in living room; carpet in bedrooms & dining room; vinyl flooring in bathrooms & kitchen
• Heating & cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces
• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater; water softener system
• 36'x36' shop w/concrete flooring & electric; 12'x20' carport
• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Xfinity
• Other Features: Asphalt driveway; Large lot; No HOA; Established neighborhood; Home located on a dead end street limiting traffic
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
