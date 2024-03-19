Maritime Security Market May See a Big Move with Major Giants Airbus, Leonardo, Maindeck, ARES Security
Maritime Security Market
Global Maritime Security Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Maritime Security Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Maritime Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Criag Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
Airbus (Netherlands), ARES Security (United States), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK (Germany), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Captain's Eye (Israel), Elbit Systems (Israel), Honeywell (United States), HudsonAnalytix (United States), ioCurrents (United States), KONGSBERG (Norway), L3Harris Technologies (United States), Leonardo (Italy), Maindeck (Norway), Nautix Technologies (Denmark), Northrop Grumman (United States), OSI Maritime Systems (Canada), Raytheon Anschutz (Germany), SailRouter (Netherlands), Smart Ship Hub (Singapore), Smiths Group (United Kingdom), Thales Group (France), Westminster Group (United Kingdom), YManage360 (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Maritime Security market to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Maritime Security Market Breakdown by Application (Security and Defence, Including Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure, Environmental Protection, Fishing, Trade and Shipping, Energy, Transport, Tourism) by Type (Port Security, Vessel Security, Coastal Surveillance) by End User (Government Institutions, Marine and Construction, Cargos and Containers, Oil and Gas, Shipping and Transportation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Maritime security combines the safeguarding of vessels from both internal and external threats. These threats include terrorism, piracy, robbery, illegal trafficking of goods and people, illegal fishing, and pollution. To mitigate these risks, various measures are put in place, like supervision, inspection, and proactive procedures that minimise both intentional and accidental threats. To mitigate these risks, various measures are put in place, like supervision, inspection, and proactive procedures that minimise both intentional and accidental threats. As the industry evolves and expands, vigilance, enforcement, and training must keep pace with advancing technology and increased opportunities for threats. Numerous state and international organisations have collaborated to set standards and improve maritime security.
Market Drivers:
• Increase international crises driving up demand for maritime security.
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing investment in security facilities
Major Highlights of the Maritime Security Market report released by HTF MI:
Global Maritime Security Market Breakdown by Application (Security and Defence, Including Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure, Environmental Protection, Fishing, Trade and Shipping, Energy, Transport, Tourism) by Type (Port Security, Vessel Security, Coastal Surveillance) by End User (Government Institutions, Marine and Construction, Cargos and Containers, Oil and Gas, Shipping and Transportation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Maritime Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
