Funded traineeships for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Armenia 

The EU Delegation to Armenia invites young graduates interested in international relations and curious to learn more about the work of diplomatic missions to apply for a funded traineeship.

The Delegation offers traineeships of six months within its Cooperation Section (COOP) and Political, Press and Information Section (PPI).

Traineeships start in May 2024.

The Delegation will only consider applicants currently residing in Armenia. The candidates should have a Master Diploma (or equivalent) in studies related to communication, media, development, humanitarian assistance and very good command of English and Armenian both orally and in writing. Good working knowledge of Russian and/or other EU languages would be a strong asset (PPI section).

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travels, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

The deadline for submitting applications is 31 March 2024.

