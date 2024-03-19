Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,160 in the last 365 days.

Funded traineeships for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Armenia 

The EU Delegation to Armenia invites young graduates interested in international relations and curious to learn more about the work of diplomatic missions to apply for a funded traineeship.

The Delegation offers traineeships of six months within its Cooperation Section (COOP) and Political, Press and Information Section (PPI).

Traineeships start in May 2024. 

The Delegation will only consider applicants currently residing in Armenia. The candidates should have a Master Diploma (or equivalent) in studies related to communication, media, development, humanitarian assistance and very good command of English and Armenian both orally and in writing. Good working knowledge of Russian and/or other EU languages would be a strong asset (PPI section).

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travels, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

The deadline for submitting applications is 31 March 2024.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Funded traineeships for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Armenia 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more