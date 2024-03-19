It’s That Time Of Year: UNCF’s Version of March Madness—Seven Events in Four Days, Coast-To-Coast

Raising funds to support HBCUs and their students

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College basketball has its March Madness. So does UNCF (United Negro College Fund). UNCF is hosting seven fundraising events over four days in major cities across the country as part of its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration.

Festive luncheons, galas and mayor’s masked balls serve as premier fundraising and social events, focusing on raising public awareness of the importance of supporting deserving students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and generating large corporate and individual donations to help these students meet the expenses of a higher education.

Since its founding on April 25, 1944, UNCF, the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization, has always been committed to providing access to quality education for African American students. Through its numerous scholarships, programs and initiatives, UNCF has transformed the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to achieve their dreams and contribute to their communities.



Throughout the remainder of March, UNCF is taking its fundraising efforts to new heights with a series of events that will captivate and inspire supporters from all walks of life. The organization believes that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and creating a brighter future for everyone. With this belief in mind, UNCF aims to raise funds that will directly impact the lives of deserving students, enabling them to pursue higher education and achieve their full potential.



Hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors and local businesses, the events involve celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials, alumni and others who support UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for us all by empowering students to get to and through college.

Here’s a rundown of our seven events coming to a city or region near you this month.

March 20

Orlando, FL: 2024 UNCF Mayor’s Luncheon

UNCF Orlando will host its 21st UNCF Orlando Mayor’s Luncheon, bringing together, Orlando area business, civic, and education leaders to support UNCF’s work to create a college-ready culture that provides students with the support they need to get to and through college.

March 21

New York: UNCF “A Mind Is…”® Gala, Celebrating UNCF’s 80th Anniversary

The 2024 “A Mind Is…” New York Gala will celebrate UNCF’s 80th anniversary while recognizing outstanding partners who are helping to advance educational opportunities for the young people we serve.

March 22

Jacksonville, FL: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

The 3rd Jacksonville UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of HBCUs including Jacksonville’s very own Edward Waters University—Florida’s first HBCU and first independent institution of higher education.

March 23

Philadelphia: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

As UNCF prepares to celebrate 80 years of assisting students reach their educational aspirations, and its member schools with needed operating financial support, UNCF Philadelphia is excited to host its 12th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball with a full weekend of activities.

March 23

Charlotte, NC: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

The 10th Anniversary UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event, focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contribution of HBCUs across North Carolina.

March 23

Columbus, GA: UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

The Columbus UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of HBCUs.

March 23

San Francisco: UNCF “A Mind Is…”® Gala, UNCF’s 80th Anniversary

UNCF San Francisco cordially invites you to the 2024 “A Mind Is…” Gala in celebration of education and workforce equity.



To learn more about UNCF’s fundraising events, visit UNCF.org/events.



UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

