New Australian Based Company Launches Affordable and Chic Press-On Nail
With Glazed Beauty, achieve the salon look you love, at a fraction of the cost and time.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya and Tia, two dynamic friends with a shared passion for beauty and innovation, are excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking new company, Glazed Beauty. Born from a keen desire to offer a high-quality, affordable and long-lasting alternative to traditional salon manicures, Glazed Beauty is setting new standards in the beauty industry with its premium line of press-on nails.
The Inspiration Behind Glazed Beauty
After years of coping with the high costs and time constraints of regular salon visits, Tanya, a talented graphic designer, and Tia, an accomplished executive assistant, decided to tackle the issue they faced. They observed that getting your nails done was often seen as a luxury, while the time and financial investment made it less accessible for many people. This realisation sparked the idea for Glazed Beauty – a brand dedicated to making beautiful, salon-quality nails accessible to everyone.
Since its launch in August, Glazed Beauty has quickly won over the hearts of beauty enthusiasts worldwide, garnering over 35 million views on TikTok. This impressive feat is a testament to the brand's innovative approach to beauty, offering a product that combines exceptional quality, ease of use and affordability.
Glazed Beauty aims to break the stigma surrounding press-on nails by offering an alternative to salon nails that are just as strong. Gone are the days of cheap, flimsy nails that barely last a week. Glazed Beauty's press-on nails are designed to be durable, stylish, and easy to apply, with the ability to last up to four weeks. The brand is committed to providing a diverse range of designs, ensuring there's something for everyone's unique taste and style.
Empowering Self-Care at Home
Understanding the importance of self-care, Glazed Beauty encourages customers to indulge in beauty treatments from the comfort of their own homes. Whether it's while watching a film, enjoying a quiet evening or getting ready for a night out, applying Glazed Beauty's press-on nails is an effortless way to pamper oneself without the need for an expensive salon visit.
"For us, Glazed Beauty is more than just a brand; it's the realisation of a dream," says Tanya. "Seeing our vision come to life, from the initial concept to the overwhelming response we've received, has been incredibly fulfilling. We're excited to continue growing and offering products that empower individuals to express themselves through beauty."
About Glazed Beauty
Glazed Beauty, founded by Tanya and Tia, is an Australian-based company revolutionising the beauty industry with its high-quality, affordable, and fashionable press-on nails. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for empowering customers, Glazed Beauty is dedicated to providing the ultimate solution for those seeking stylish and long-lasting manicures without the salon price tag.
For more information about Glazed Beauty, please visit www.glazedbeauty.com.au
Tanya and Tia
Glazed Beauty
400109860398
info@glazedbeauty.com.au