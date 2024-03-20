Fudgy Pops Unveils Reinvented Dairy-Free Fudge Pops, Now Made with Guittard Chocolate
Reinvented dessert dishes up nostalgia, made with better ingredients
It was our aim to create the richest possible fudge bar that all dessert lovers can enjoy. We’re thrilled to elevate the classic fudge pops to new heights with the best ingredients.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fudgy Pops, a leading innovator in gourmet desserts, is excited to announce the expansion of its dessert line with a newly reformulated dairy-free fudge pop, now featuring Guittard Chocolate, the premium-quality chocolate from the 156-year-old family-owned chocolate company. The new product line is an exciting milestone for Fudgy Pop, promising a delectable fusion of flavors for dessert enthusiasts nationwide.
“We were inspired by our love of all things chocolate,” said Fudgy Pop co-founder and professionally-trained chef Deborah Gorman. “We wanted to create a richer-than-rich, non-dairy fudge pop that tasted like the ones we remember eating as kids, but with better ingredients and sophisticated flavors. Using Guittard Chocolate was a natural fit; Guittard Chocolate Company is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate-making business in the United States, so we knew they were equally obsessed with the best-tasting chocolate.”
Fudgy Pops and Guittard Chocolate share a passion for creating exceptional, high-quality products including plant-based, gluten-free, kosher pareve desserts and chocolate. The new product, now featuring Guittard, further highlights Fudgy Pops' commitment to quality ingredient sourcing and innovation in the dessert category. In February 2024, Fudgy Pops released new SKUs and a nationwide expansion into Sprouts. Dessert lovers can look forward to delicious, 90-calorie fudge pops with less than 10 ingredients in four fun flavors like Fudgin’ Fudgy, Fudgin’ Berry, Fudgin’ Minty and new for 2024, Fudgin’ Orange. The flavors showcase the harmonious blend of Fudgy Pops' expertise and Guittard Chocolate's premium cocoa.
“It was our aim to create the richest possible fudge bar that all dessert lovers can enjoy,” said Fudgy Pop co-founder Nicole Cardone. “We’re thrilled to elevate the classic fudge pops to new heights with the best ingredients.”
About Fudgy Pops:
Fudgy Pops has been at the forefront of delivering irresistible vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, ethically sourced treats since 2023. Co-founded by Deborah Gorman and Nicole Cardone, the company's commitment to quality, innovation and indulgence has earned it a devoted fan base, making Fudgy Pops a go-to brand for those seeking decadent treats. Fudgy Pops’ rich, chewy and delicious fudge pops will remind you of your childhood, but better. The frozen pops are sold in many nationwide retailers, https://fudgypop.com/pages/store-locator. Learn more at www.fudgypop.com.
About Guittard Chocolate:
Guittard Chocolate Company is a San Francisco Bay Area chocolate maker celebrated worldwide for crafting world-class couverture chocolate based on traditional French methods for over 150 years. Founded in San Francisco in 1868, Guittard Chocolate Company is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate-making business in the United States. Guittard is an industry leader in its global efforts to promote sustainability of the environment of the cocoa-growing regions and the well-being of cocoa workers. Learn more at www.guittard.com.
Allyson McCormley
Orca Communications
allyson.mccormley@orcapr.com