NASDAQ: META Shareholder Alert: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who purchased shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: META, formerly NASDAQ: FB) shares.

Investors, who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: META, formerly NASDAQ: FB) shares within the past two years and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: META, formerly NASDAQ: FB shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 08, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: META, formerly NASDAQ: FB shares against Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that Meta Platforms, Inc. and its senior executives knowingly or recklessly failed to tell investors that Apple’s iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta Platforms’ ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously, and that Meta Platforms, Inc. did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

On August 02, 2022, an amended complaint was filed and on October 18, 2022, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint.

On July 21, 2023, the court issued an order granting the defendants’ motion to dismiss, but gave leave to amend the complaint and on September 18, 2023, a second amended complaint was filed.

