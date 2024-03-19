Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,146 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa supports bills declaring Iglesia Ni Cristo's founding anniversary as non-working holiday

PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release
March 19, 2024

Dela Rosa supports bills declaring Iglesia Ni Cristo's founding anniversary as non-working holiday

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday expressed support to proposed measures seeking to declare Iglesia Ni Cristo's (INC) founding anniversary as a non-working holiday.

Dela Rosa stressed that INC, as the third largest religion in the Philippines, should be given the same acknowledgement given to other religions.

"Iglesia Ni Cristo, being the third largest religious affinity in the country, deserves whatever is being enjoyed by the other religious affinities like the Roman Catholics, like our Muslim brothers and sisters," Dela Rosa said during the Senate hearing on Senate Bills 1087 and 1546.

"They also deserve everything because I believe, as I borrow the words of Former President Duterte, 'What is good for the [goose] is good for the [gander],' the senator added.

SB 1087 seeks to declare every 27th of July every year as a special working holiday in observance of the founding anniversary of INC, while SB 1546 wants to declare the same as a special national non-working holiday in the Philippines.

In supporting the measures, Dela Rosa also highlighted INC's contribution in promoting the Filipino language in all its engagements.

"Nais ko pong bigyang pansin at pagpapasalamat ang pagpapayabong ng Iglesia Ni Cristo sa wikang Pilipino at pagpapalaganap ng paggamit nito hindi lamang sa kanilang karaniwang pakikipag-usap ngunit pati sa kanilang pagsamba at pormal na mga komunikasyon at pakikipag-ugnayan," Dela Rosa said.

"Napakalaking kontribusyon po 'yan. Anywhere you go all over the Philippines, I think even abroad you are using the Filipino language in all your engagement, in all your

communication. Napakaganda po 'yan, you are promoting nationalism and unity through culture by using our own Filipino language," he stressed.

In July 2022, the Mindanaoan senator lauded INC's charity works, noting that it extends its aid regardless of race, nationality or status in the society.

"With its more than a century of proven track record of being an aid to humanity and providing various community, housing and livelihood projects, among others, the INC, with the strong and dedicated leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, has not only continuously worked towards expanding their church and members as to numbers, but more commendably, has successfully worked towards the growing number of footprints that they leave in looking after the welfare of those in need," he said.

Among the notable projects led by INC were the outreach programs in far-flung areas in provinces in Visayas which were once affected by calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Iglesia Ni Cristo is a living testament that they are indeed a 'church for all people'...A true embodiment of their adherence of God's command to 'do good to those who need it,'" Dela Rosa said.

You just read:

Dela Rosa supports bills declaring Iglesia Ni Cristo's founding anniversary as non-working holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more