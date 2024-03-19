PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2024 Dela Rosa supports bills declaring Iglesia Ni Cristo's founding anniversary as non-working holiday Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday expressed support to proposed measures seeking to declare Iglesia Ni Cristo's (INC) founding anniversary as a non-working holiday. Dela Rosa stressed that INC, as the third largest religion in the Philippines, should be given the same acknowledgement given to other religions. "Iglesia Ni Cristo, being the third largest religious affinity in the country, deserves whatever is being enjoyed by the other religious affinities like the Roman Catholics, like our Muslim brothers and sisters," Dela Rosa said during the Senate hearing on Senate Bills 1087 and 1546. "They also deserve everything because I believe, as I borrow the words of Former President Duterte, 'What is good for the [goose] is good for the [gander],' the senator added. SB 1087 seeks to declare every 27th of July every year as a special working holiday in observance of the founding anniversary of INC, while SB 1546 wants to declare the same as a special national non-working holiday in the Philippines. In supporting the measures, Dela Rosa also highlighted INC's contribution in promoting the Filipino language in all its engagements. "Nais ko pong bigyang pansin at pagpapasalamat ang pagpapayabong ng Iglesia Ni Cristo sa wikang Pilipino at pagpapalaganap ng paggamit nito hindi lamang sa kanilang karaniwang pakikipag-usap ngunit pati sa kanilang pagsamba at pormal na mga komunikasyon at pakikipag-ugnayan," Dela Rosa said. "Napakalaking kontribusyon po 'yan. Anywhere you go all over the Philippines, I think even abroad you are using the Filipino language in all your engagement, in all your communication. Napakaganda po 'yan, you are promoting nationalism and unity through culture by using our own Filipino language," he stressed. In July 2022, the Mindanaoan senator lauded INC's charity works, noting that it extends its aid regardless of race, nationality or status in the society. "With its more than a century of proven track record of being an aid to humanity and providing various community, housing and livelihood projects, among others, the INC, with the strong and dedicated leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, has not only continuously worked towards expanding their church and members as to numbers, but more commendably, has successfully worked towards the growing number of footprints that they leave in looking after the welfare of those in need," he said. Among the notable projects led by INC were the outreach programs in far-flung areas in provinces in Visayas which were once affected by calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Iglesia Ni Cristo is a living testament that they are indeed a 'church for all people'...A true embodiment of their adherence of God's command to 'do good to those who need it,'" Dela Rosa said.