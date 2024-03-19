Parliamentary Secretary’s statement on Two-Spirit, Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day

CANADA, March 19 - Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, has released the following statement in honour of Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day:

“Today is Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day, a day for people to uplift Two-Spirit, trans and non-binary Indigenous people, their families and supporters.

“This annual awareness day is aligned with the spring equinox when there is an equal balance between the long, cold winter and the warmth of summer. This is significant because the spring equinox is considered to be a time of profound change and celebration of new beginnings and signals a time of rebirth, equity and brightness.

“I want to acknowledge the importance of confronting shame-based colonial narratives on queer sexuality, gender identity and expression that give rise to homophobia, transphobia and discrimination.

“We should all value and recognize the liberating stories of Two-Spirit journeys of reclamation and resurgence that give us all hope for meaningful change.

“Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day, like the spring equinox, is a time of renewal, warmth and love. It is a time to honour space for all Two-Spirit people and reaffirm our commitment to continue working to support Indigenous-led pathways to inclusion, equity and safety.

“I encourage all British Columbians to join me in recognizing Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day and the important voices of Two-Spirit Elders, knowledge keepers and community members in raising awareness and leading all of us in celebrating the rich culture, diverse identities and unique perspectives of Two-Spirit people.”