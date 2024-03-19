Lawsuit Alert: Parents of minors who have a Roblox account should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with consumer class actions against Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that several consumer lawsuits were filed against Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

Parents of minors who have a Roblox account have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In late 2023 a consumer class action was filed by parents of a minor against Roblox Corporation in connection with the sexual content on Roblox’s gaming platform. The plaintiffs said that families falsely relied on Roblox’s representations that the site was safe and appropriate for their children. One plaintiff’s son spent thousands on the Roblox platform and the parent relied on Roblox’s misrepresentations that it was a safe environment for the child, only to later discover that the child was exposed to child abusive and profane messages directly through the Roblox messaging service.

Recently another consumer class action was filed by parents of a minor against Roblox Corporation alleging the company exploits child labor as it creates addictive gaming experiences.

The plaintiffs allege that they spent thousands of dollars on Robux, Roblox’s digital currency, for their children and seek to put an end to what they say is an illegal scheme.

The plaintiffs claim that not only is Roblox a dangerous platform for children because of predatory conduct from adult users, but Roblox systematically takes advantage of millions of children and created a gaming platform that was specifically designed to addict users, especially children, and deceit them with commercial advertising.

Parents of minors with a Roblox account should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

