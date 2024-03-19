PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY TAKES FRENCH TOAST TO THE ULTIMATE LEVEL THIS SPRING
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring has sprung, and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for their quality and fresh homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is flipping the script on a breakfast classic. Introducing the new Ultimate French Toast Platters, a delectable twist on traditional French Toast that’s loaded with fresh ingredients. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a reinvention.
“We have revolutionized the French Toast experience by introducing four flavorful variations. These dishes are crafted to satisfy your cravings at any hour,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “Our culinary team has been hard at work to bring new twists on a classic dish.”
Available for breakfast, brunch, or when the craving hits, each Ultimate French Toast Platter is a feast for the senses, served with two eggs and choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links. Available for a limited time.
Banana Nut & Caramel French Toast Platter: Three wedges of Brioche French Toast topped with fresh banana slices, toasted pecans, creamy whipped topping and a rich caramel drizzle.
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast Platter: Two slices of Brioche French Toast layered with luscious cheesecake filling, topped with glazed strawberries and whipped topping.
Lemon Blueberry French Toast Platter: Three wedges of Brioche French Toast topped with warm glazed blueberries, drizzled with lemon cream cheese icing and garnished with whipped topping.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry French Toast Platter: Three wedges of Brioche French Toast topped with glazed strawberries, drizzled with milk chocolate and garnished with whipped topping.
It is now easier for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.
About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®
Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.
Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.
As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.
To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Perkins Restaurant
+1 305-631-2283
email us here