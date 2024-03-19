Maine DOE Seeks Public Comment: Performance Levels for Career and Technical Education Perkins State Plan Revision (2024)

To enhanced Maine’s high-quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking your input.

As required under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (“Perkins V”), the Maine DOE is completing a non-substantive revision of our four-year Perkins state plan. Among minor updates, this revision to the state plan will also include adjusted values of Maine’s state-determined performance levels (“SDPLs” or “performance levels”) for the 2024-2025 school year through the 2027-2028 school year. These proposed adjusted values will more accurately represent available student data and will reflect more achievable thresholds at the state level.

Maine’s proposed SDPLs for the upcoming four years are now available for public comment for the next sixty (60) days, with public comment closing on May 13, 2024. Feedback should be provided through the available survey, found here. More information on the state plan and on Maine’s existing secondary and postsecondary SDPLs can be found on the Accountability page of the Maine DOE’s CTE website. Please note: the Perkins indicators (1S1, 2S1, etc) may not be changed: Maine is federally required to report on these performance indicators.

Comments will be reviewed and included in the final version of Maine’s 2024 Perkins State Plan (Revision). For additional information, please contact Dwight A. Littlefield (dwight.a.littlefield@maine.gov) .