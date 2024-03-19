Fastwyre Broadband Invests Over $60 Million To Enhance Its Fiber-Optic Network, Transforming Missouri Regions with Top-Tier Internet Speeds at Affordable Rates

SEDALIA, Mo., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband, a premier provider of affordable, reliable high-speed internet service delivered through a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network in communities across America, continues to upgrade and expand its fiber-optic network in Missouri to provide some of the fastest internet speeds in the region. Areas historically underserved with lagging internet will enjoy better connectivity and service on par with major metropolitan cities.



Fastwyre continues to invest millions in upgrades to its network and reliability that will deliver unparalleled access in areas including Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, La Monte, and Nevada. Residents and businesses will enjoy faster internet speeds up to 2 gigabits per second with plans to reach up to 10 gigabits per second.

“Last year, we launched high-speed internet in addition to phone, TV, and business services to several communities across Missouri. We are excited to take our robust fiber network to the next level with the latest technology, delivering top-tier connectivity to our Missouri residents and businesses. Offering internet speeds up to 2 gigabits per second will be a game-changer for the areas we serve,” said Danny Pate, Chief Operating Officer at Fastwyre Broadband. “Our commitment to Missouri drives our over $60 million investment to serve residents better and contribute to the growth of businesses. This investment, coupled with our dedication to first-class customer service, will support the digital needs of citizens now and into the future.”

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure, and it expects upgrades to the network to be completed this summer. “Our network enables residents and businesses in the communities we serve the best upload and download speeds available,” says Jason Nicolay, Fastwyre’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Development. “Reaching speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second today, Fastwyre has plans to offer 10 gigabits per second speed in the future. Our robust network provides our customers and the community a link to improve access to education, technology, healthcare, and entertainment. Fastwyre’s newly built, reliable broadband network also offers attractive and affordable monthly rates as low as $49.99.”

Community is at the heart of Fastwyre's mission, and many Fastwyre employees in Missouri are long-time residents. “Our employees enjoy living and working in the Missouri areas we serve, and we are committed to being an integral part of these communities,” added Pate. “We do this by offering high-quality communication services and supporting our neighbors by being involved in events and sponsorships. We want to make a positive impact on those we serve to help ensure our communities continue to thrive.”

Fastwyre customers enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality broadband connection that allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages, or installation fees.

Options to bundle high-speed internet, phone, and TV services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video, and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation. As it embarks on an accelerated growth trajectory, Fastwyre continuously invests in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. In addition to its current multi-million-dollar investment in Missouri, Fastwyre has committed additional capital for upgrades and expansion to its network across Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Texas to deliver even faster internet speeds and other communication services at affordable rates.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services, delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Texas customers. Fastwyre delivers broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity, job growth, and partnerships, contributing to the development and economic vitality of its communities.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

