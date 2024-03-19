Submit Release
Third listen-and-learn focus group meeting of the Quality Innovation Group, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 4 June 2024 to 5 June 2024

The Quality Innovation Group (QIG) will organise a third listen-and-learn focus group meeting with representatives from academia and industry. The focus of this meeting will be on:

  • process models for pharmaceutical manufacturing;
  • following up on previous discussions;
  • recently published preliminary QIG considerations regarding pharmaceutical process models.

The aim of the meeting is to discuss key points identified from the stakeholders comments and case studies showing the applicability of the considerations included in the document.

