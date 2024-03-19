Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ertapenem SUN, ertapenem, Date of authorisation: 15/07/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Ertapenem SUN is available as a vial containing a powder which is dissolved before use to make up a solution for infusion (drip) into a vein. It is infused over 30 minutes. The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

Ertapenem SUN is given at a dose of 1 g once a day in adults and adolescents. For younger patients (3 months to 12 years), a dose of 15 mg per kilogram body weight is given twice a day, up to a total of 1 g per day. Treatment with Ertapenem SUN lasts between 3 and 14 days, depending on the type and the severity of the infection. Once the infection has improved, treatment can be switched to an antibiotic that can be given by mouth.

For preventing infection after colorectal surgery in adults, a single dose of Ertapenem SUN is given within 1 hour before the operation.

For more information about using Ertapenem SUN, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.