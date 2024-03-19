POINT.ME Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024
First of its kind travel and reward search platform joins the ranks with Delta Air Lines, Hopper and HiltonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POINT.ME has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Ranking in the top five of the Travel, Leisure, and Hospitality category, point.me is recognized for helping travelers make smarter and more informed travel bookings with points.
This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. The spotlight on point.me showcases its role in helping people better utilize a staggering number of credit card points and airline miles—an estimated $30 billion worth—that would otherwise go unused each year.
“From the outset, our goal has been to fundamentally change the loyalty landscape,” said Adam Morvitz, Founder and CEO of point.me. “Bringing transparency to points redemptions is a key part of our efforts to redefine how loyalty programs, financial institutions, and consumers can come together for mutual benefit.”
POINT.ME’s rewards travel discovery tool is powered by a proprietary real-time metasearch engine that helps travelers find, compare and book airline reward seats based on their itinerary or interests. The point.me search tool checks for award flight availability across all travel routes, over 150 airlines and 30+ reward programs, including all major credit card rewards, all in one place. Previously, this insight was the reserve of the ‘points and miles’ enthusiasts who had the know-how and time to log-in and out of 100s of browsers to check for the best reward seats across different loyalty programs and airlines.
POINT.ME has also made significant strides towards democratizing the travel rewards economy. Its partnership with American Express marked the first time a major credit card provider brought a travel reward search function directly to its card members, simplifying a process once reserved for the knowledgeable few. It also helped rewrite the travel reward rules through its partnership with superstar fintech, Bilt Rewards, bringing together two innovative programs to allow card holders to earn points whilst paying rent, and identify the best reward flight options with their points balances.
The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.
“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”
POINT.ME is a first of its kind award travel discovery tool and points concierge service. It provides travelers with a better way of comparing and booking flights with points - sharing real-time results from over 150 airlines, 30+ reward programs and all major credit card rewards programs. POINT.ME’s points and travel rewards search platform aims to democratize the rewards space by helping travelers redeem their points for flights with ease and transparency. POINT.ME Members also have access to point concierges, alerts, and the unique ‘Explore’ tool, which allows them to fulfill their travel aspirations and search for rewards flights by interest or destination.
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
