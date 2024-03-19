fullthrottle.ai Welcomes Kerri Boyle as Director of Audience Activation

New Director to Spearhead Audience Activation Team, Amplifying Paid Media Campaigns for Incremental Revenue

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, target, and measure audiences, is excited to announce the hiring of Kerri Boyle as Director of Audience Activation. Boyle steps into her new role to lead the Audience Activation team at fullthrottle.ai, bringing over a decade of digital media experience to the company.



Kerri Boyle joins fullthrottle.ai after an impressive tenure at National Cinemedia, where she held multiple roles, most recently serving as Director of Digital Ad Operations. Boyle has been instrumental in managing significant programmatic initiatives, including overseeing digital, social, and digital out-of-home go-to-market strategies. Her expertise in media analytics, campaign management, and strategic optimizations has been pivotal in driving ROI and delivering optimal campaign performance over her career.

In her new capacity, Boyle will lead fullthrottle.ai's strategic initiatives in audience activation, leveraging her deep experience to optimize paid media campaigns and first-party addressability across programmatic, social, and curated media marketplaces. Her focus will be on harnessing the power of first-party data to ensure campaigns are not only effective, but also exceed performance expectations. Boyle's role will involve close collaboration with the Sales, Product, and Data teams to innovate and refine fullthrottle.ai's offerings, ensuring the company remains at the cutting edge of audience activation strategies.

Louis DiGiacomo, VP of Product at fullthrottle.ai, shared his enthusiasm about Boyle’s appointment, saying, “Kerri not only brings the technical and strategic chops necessary to lead our Audience Activation team, but her veteran experience in scaling teams makes her a true catalyst for growth at fullthrottle.ai. Her leadership is exactly what we need to keep our growth exponential and our delivery unmatched.”

