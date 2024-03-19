Stellantis Launches MyTasks For Commercial Fleets,

An Industry First In-vehicle and Interactive Task Management Tool

MyTasks enables fleet managers to interact with drivers in real time via the vehicle’s infotainment unit

Leveraging software for a new in-vehicle experience, MyTasks simplifies and performs fleet management and improves driver safety

MyTasks launches on Stellantis’ commercial vehicles in Europe in the first half of 2024; expands to North America by the end of this year

Stellantis is employing a full range of innovative connectivity and software technologies to create an efficient, stress-free environment for B2B customers

AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2024 – Stellantis is launching MyTasks, an industry first tool for fleet managers that enables real-time communication, task assignment and status updates with drivers in the field via the vehicle’s built-in infotainment unit. MyTasks provides benefits to both drivers and fleet managers. Drivers do not need to fumble with a mobile phone, reducing distractions, and managers do not need aftermarket accessories, enhancing efficiency and safety.

The application is an innovative patented interface between manager and driver, leveraging over-the-air capability and updates. Through an over-the-air update, MyTasks will also be available on existing Stellantis vehicles in the field today equipped with compatible communication technology and infotainment units.

MyTasks enables fleet managers or dispatchers to assign tasks or change schedules of individual drivers via an online portal. Vehicle drivers then get an instant notification of assignments via a pop-up message in the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The connected system allows drivers to send their assigned destination to the vehicle’s navigation system for routing and provides dispatchers the status of each task.

“A breakthrough tool like MyTasks is the result of when we put our customers’ needs above all else,” Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont said. “We know that our B2B customers value efficiency and safety for their drivers and their fleets and we are using the capabilities built into our vehicles to cut down on the potential distractions and deliver key information to make their job easier.”

Free2move will add this to its commercial offer, completing the already existing business solutions such as Preventive Maintenance and Connect Fleet . The service can also be made available via API integration to all B2B partners that already have a tool to plan daily fleet activities. Pro One, the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, will be the first to offer this technology. MyTasks will be available in the first half of this year in Europe on compact and mid-size vans from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands. Availability will expand by the end of this year to large vans and compatible passenger cars in Europe and commercial vehicles in North America.

Deploying advanced technology that enhances vehicle safety and keeps drivers informed is a key element of Stellantis’ commitment in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to offer cutting-edge mobility. Stellantis is developing STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive, three all-new technology platforms that will be deployed starting in 2024.

Attachment