Pacific Airlines returns aircraft, transfers passengers to Vietnam Airlines flights

VIETNAM, March 19 - HCM CITY — Starting from March 18, Pacific Airlines (part of the Vietnam Airlines Group) will suspend flight operations to restructure its fleet and flight network to ensure operational efficiency, a company representative said.

During this time, several flights may see some changes or be temporarily out of use, but new flight schedules will be assigned to ensure stable operation.

Pacific Airlines has also designed and carried out plans to protect its customer rights and benefits, it said.

Its representatives said passengers affected by the change will be notified of new flight schedules or transferred to flights of Vietnam Airlines.

According to the restructuring plan, Pacific Airlines will rent aircraft from Vietnam Airlines to enhance its operational efficiency and optimise resources within the Vietnam Airlines Group.

The two sides are finalising the agreement and will put the aircraft into operation soon.

Pacific Airlines will also receive support from Vietnam Airlines in using infrastructure and customer services, such as check-in counters and airport shuttles.

Enterprise restructuring is among the effective self-help solutions applied by many airlines around the world and in Việt Nam to deal with the severe consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the representative.

This activity is necessary for Pacific Airlines to recover effectively, adapt to the new environment, and develop in the future.

Đinh Việt Thắng, director of the Việt Nam Civil Aviation Administration, said that Pacific Airlines is paying to use three aircraft, without accompanying crew, maintenance, or insurance from Vietnam Airlines, to ensure operations.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam received a report from Pacific Airlines regarding the return of all aircraft to clear debt.

Accordingly, from March 18, Pacific Airlines will no longer operate any aircraft.

Pacific Airlines was established in 1991, and was the first low-cost airline with state-owned enterprises as shareholders.

The airline has faced operational difficulties for many years. In 2022, the company incurred a loss of nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$84.5 million) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS