Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,146 in the last 365 days.

Bình Dương eyes cooperation expansion with German firms

VIETNAM, March 19 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Leaders of the southern province of Bình Dương, a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam, had a meeting with representatives from the German Business Association (GBA) in Việt Nam on March 19 to seek ways to expand investment connectivity with nearly 400 German enterprises.

Germany currently has 18 investment projects worth US$50.7 million in the southern province, accounting for only 0.4% of the total number of FDI projects, and 0.1% of the combined registered capital in the locality.

GBA Vietnam Chairman Alexander Ziehe said that the association has nearly 400 member businesses, and Bình Dương is one of the main locations for German investment projects in various industries, after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

He proposed Bình Dương prioritise addressing issues related to infrastructure, particularly in transport, improving waste management and rooftop solar systems, and bettering the provision of information about new policies by announcing changes at least three months in advance, and publishing them on online and offline media in both Vietnamese and English.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that in the coming time, Bình Dương will continue to restructure the intra-provincial industrial network, upgrade existing industrial parks into smart ones, develop supporting industries to increase the localisation rate, and invest in building a regional transport system.

According to Hà, the province is prioritising the attraction of FDI in green transformation, with a focus on developing sustainable energy, green economy, and circular economy.

Bình Dương currently has 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, with more than 60,000 businesses that are employing more than 1.2 million workers. It ranks third in the country in terms of FDI attraction with 4,247 projects totalling $40.5 billion. — VNS

You just read:

Bình Dương eyes cooperation expansion with German firms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more