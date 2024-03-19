Bình Dương eyes cooperation expansion with German firms

VIETNAM, March 19 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Leaders of the southern province of Bình Dương, a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam, had a meeting with representatives from the German Business Association (GBA) in Việt Nam on March 19 to seek ways to expand investment connectivity with nearly 400 German enterprises.

Germany currently has 18 investment projects worth US$50.7 million in the southern province, accounting for only 0.4% of the total number of FDI projects, and 0.1% of the combined registered capital in the locality.

GBA Vietnam Chairman Alexander Ziehe said that the association has nearly 400 member businesses, and Bình Dương is one of the main locations for German investment projects in various industries, after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

He proposed Bình Dương prioritise addressing issues related to infrastructure, particularly in transport, improving waste management and rooftop solar systems, and bettering the provision of information about new policies by announcing changes at least three months in advance, and publishing them on online and offline media in both Vietnamese and English.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that in the coming time, Bình Dương will continue to restructure the intra-provincial industrial network, upgrade existing industrial parks into smart ones, develop supporting industries to increase the localisation rate, and invest in building a regional transport system.

According to Hà, the province is prioritising the attraction of FDI in green transformation, with a focus on developing sustainable energy, green economy, and circular economy.

Bình Dương currently has 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, with more than 60,000 businesses that are employing more than 1.2 million workers. It ranks third in the country in terms of FDI attraction with 4,247 projects totalling $40.5 billion. — VNS