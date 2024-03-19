Matterport 3D Digital Twins Power Asia’s Largest Virtual Art Exhibition Platform, ARTOGO

ARTOGO uses Matterport’s digital twin platform to create hundreds of extraordinary pay-to-visit virtual exhibits that have attracted over four million visits to digital art exhibitions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), announced that ARTOGO , the largest virtual exhibition platform in Asia, is utilizing Matterport as its 3D technology of choice to revolutionize the arts sector.



Founded in April 2021, ARTOGO’s online art platform offers immersive digital experiences powered by Matterport, allowing users to explore international art exhibitions from anywhere at any time. Collaborating with major art museums, galleries, museums, and historical sites throughout Asia, the company offers a comprehensive approach to digital art exhibits which covers content licensing, editorial planning, shooting, modeling, production, distribution, and ticket sales.

After exploring various digital solutions, ARTOGO chose Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to bring art to life in immersive 3D, hosting more than 450 virtual exhibits that have drawn in more than four million views. In addition to Matterport’s digital twin technology which powers ARTOGO’s virtual exhibits , ARTOGO utilizes Matterport’s developer tools to create unique, online experiences that are tailored to the needs of the arts and culture sector.

“When we first began exploring the digital experience of online exhibitions in 2019, we looked at many different ways to digitalise exhibitions and create a platform where the public could browse at will,” said Howard Yang, Cofounder and CEO at ARTOGO. “After assessing different solutions, it was clear that Matterport’s 3D technology was the right choice. Through our use of the Matterport digital twins, we have elevated the digital visitor experience to such heights that it now attracts paying customers.”

The online pay-to-visit model is a huge boon for the arts and cultural sector, creating a new stream of revenue with significant potential to attract visitors from around the world. In 2024, ARTOGO plans to launch more than 20 paid experiences for exhibitions around the world, anticipating these experiences will reach a new milestone of 100,000 ticket sales.

"Historically, art has been exclusive to a very select few. ARTOGO is proving that with our immersive 3D technology, art can be shared, preserved, and appreciated in a format that is much more accessible to all walks of life,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “ARTOGO is driving innovation in the arts across Asia and defining the premium digital exhibition experience that people are finally willing to pay for. We look forward to supporting their growth to make it easier for people to engage with art, design and culture, globally.”

Matterport has partnered with leading institutions to digitize the world’s most exclusive and unique art and design collections to make them accessible to the world. This has included the digitization of Design Miami/ Basel , Design Miami/ and the Miami Design District , as well as the first-of-its-kind digital presentation of the private collection of Robin Eley x David Korins for its gallery opening.

Matterport helps customers better access, understand and utilize properties through its next-generation 3D digital twin solutions for Property Marketing , Facilities Management and Design and Construction Management . Read the full case study with ARTOGO and learn more about the company’s solutions at matterport.com .

