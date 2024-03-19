Pacvue Welcomes Tech Entrepreneur and Retail Industry Expert Abi Harmon as EVP to Spearhead Helium 10

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the industry’s first commerce acceleration platform, today welcomed industry veteran Abi Harmon to its leadership team. Harmon will hold dual titles as Executive Vice President of Pacvue and General Manager of Pacvue’s small-to-midsize business (SMB) segment, Helium 10, where she will be responsible for supporting its continued growth.



A seasoned tech entrepreneur and veteran in the retail industry with roots in both Amazon and Target, Harmon is the latest in a series of strategic appointments to the Pacvue leadership team. Harmon’s hire is another signal that Pacvue is full steam ahead on its mission to drive the transformation of omnichannel technologies and empower enterprises and SMBs to win in commerce.

“Pacvue, together with Helium 10, is uniquely positioned as one of the only solution providers that can cover both the enterprise and SMB segments,” said Harmon. “It’s a huge honor to join this team to continue to grow the Helium 10 brand, which has become a staple for millions of sellers.”

With more than 18 years of experience, Abi is a seasoned tech entrepreneur and retail industry expert. Previously, she served as CEO of Perpetua, held various roles at Flywheel Digital from early-stage leader to Managing Director and spent a decade in retail roles at Amazon and Target.

“Abi is one of a few leaders in the space with a keen perspective across enterprise, SMB and retailers,” said Rahul Choraria, Chief Operating Officer of Pacvue. “We know her insights and expertise in the industry will translate to immense value for our customers and long-term vision for both Pacvue and Helium 10.”

Marketplace sellers and brands face more challenges than ever before – intense competition, increasing fees and the need to constantly optimize current channel strategies, while simultaneously launching opportunistically on new channels. Pacvue’s unique cross-segment positioning in the marketplace, innovative roadmap, cutting-edge data science and generative AI technologies, and deep bench of domain experts demonstrate its commitment to helping brands and sellers win.

Visit Pacvue.com to learn about its latest commerce solutions and recent company developments.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .