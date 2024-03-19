VML Augments Digital Commerce Capabilities by Forging Partnership with CommerceIQ’s Unified Artificial Intelligence Platform

Partnership blends in-depth data and analytics with VML’s planning, creative and execution suite to set a new standard in digital shelf excellence

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VML and CommerceIQ, the leading retail ecommerce management (“REM”) platform, today announced a new partnership to augment VML’s proprietary digital commerce tech and retailer intelligence suite, by combining it with CommerceIQ’s generative and predictive AI capabilities for optimized digital shelf performance. Building on the agency’s unmatched end-to-end creative commerce capabilities, this partnership allows for the exchange of insights across the providers to improve a brand’s experience within eRetail environments globally.



Accessing CommerceIQ’s unified intelligence across key ecommerce aspects, including Commercial Planning, Product Content, Assortment & Availability, Ratings & Reviews, Pricing & Promotions, Search, and Retail Media, the partnership synergizes comprehensive brand data with advanced digital shelf analytics, giving clients an edge in a competitive digital landscape.

The collaboration marks a significant advancement for the agency in digital shelf optimization, bolstering VML’s 7,000+ commerce and technology experts globally with CommerceIQ’s industry-leading REM platform to offer a consolidated view of sales, marketing, and supply chain data. Harnessing crucial insights on product performance, coupled with a rigorous evaluation of content quality, VML ensures the highest standards in product presentation and performance.

The digital and ecommerce landscape has been irrevocably altered. With every retailer becoming algorithmically driven, it is essential that media and content be holistically planned and personalized for meaningful engagement and growth. This alliance between VML and CommerceIQ is a strategic reaction to the increasing complexity brands and retailers face in the era of Connected Commerce.

Clients benefit across three growth pillars:

Digital Shelf Analytics

CommerceIQ’s AI-driven intelligence creates a single source of truth to craft and optimize ecommerce strategies – augmented by WPP Open’s proprietary digital commerce data sets and Amazon IP. Aggregated data from over 800 online retailers across the globe captures a brand’s market positioning. Real-time insights are then leveraged across teams from supply chain through to brand and media to improve visibility, customer engagement and conversion. Retail Media Optimization

Ad viewership, engagement and conversion rates pinpoint retail media opportunities, enabling keyword refinement and selection aligned to a shopper’s journey. Combined with VML’s Commerce Intelligence platform, brands benefit from precise targeting capabilities, efficient budget allocation and streamlined content strategies that resonate across different retail channels. Content and Creative Strategy

VML enhances alignment with retail ecosystems, ensuring that content adaptation and strategy are precise, and meet the highest quality standards in a fragmented online marketplace. By analyzing CommerceIQ’s search visibility, customer feedback, and ad performance, VML fine-tunes a brand’s creative strategy for enhanced engagement and satisfaction.

"CommerceIQ's global reach, product leadership, and favorable customer feedback made it an ideal candidate for this type of partnership. Augmented by our existing Amazon and digital commerce IP, this allows us to be transparent, interoperable, and ultimately unbiased, enabling faster decisioning in the moments that matter," said Gemma Spence, Chief Digital Commerce Officer, Global at VML. "By combining our strategic and creative expertise with in-depth analytics and ownable IP, we’re empowering clients with data-driven strategies to drive profitable growth across today’s omnichannel ecosystem."

"VML is widely known as one of the industry's leading creative agencies, and we're proud to create an alliance that will further bolster its world-class commerce and marketing technology capabilities," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "Combining VML’s unmatched strategic and creative capabilities and CommerceIQ’s end-to-end AI-powered platform will create a win-win situation for brands, and we can’t wait to get started."

About VML

VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, creating connected brands to drive growth. VML is celebrated for its innovative and award-winning work for blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. The agency is recognized by the Forrester Wave™ Reports, which name WPP as a “Leader” in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Services and, most recently, Marketing Measurement & Optimization. In addition, VML’s specialist health network, VML Health, is one of the world’s largest and most awarded health agencies. VML’s global network is powered by 30,000 talented people across 60-plus markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

VML is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP). For more information, please visit www.vml.com, and follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. #WeAreVML

About CommerceIQ

CommerceIQ is the leading retail ecommerce management (REM) platform for consumer brands to plan, monitor and execute their businesses and profitably grow market share across 650+ global online retailers. CommerceIQ’s unified REM platform brings together every aspect of a brand’s retail ecommerce business: sales and operations, retail media management, content management, and digital shelf optimization, to create a single source of truth. CommerceIQ’s machine learning and automation enable brands to connect organizational silos, power team efficiencies, and drive measurable sales impact. More than 2,200 brands globally, including Nestle, Colgate, and Whirlpool, trust CommerceIQ to manage and grow their retail ecommerce businesses across global retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. For more information, visit https://www.commerceiq.ai.

